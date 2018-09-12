Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ademola Lookman plays for England U21 despite Nigeria links

Ademola Lookman Everton star plays for England U21 side despite links to Nigeria

Ademola Lookman is still wearing the England colours despite pledging his allegiance to Nigeria.

  • Published:
England U-21 play England U-21 beat Latvia 2-1 (Twitter/England)

Everton star Ademola Lookman was in action for England U21 team despite links to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

The 20-year-old was in action from the start as the Young England Lions beat Latvia 2-1 in a 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship played at the Zemgale Olympic Center on Tuesday, September 12.

Nigerian-born striker Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick for Everton as they beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in a preseason friendly game played on Saturday, July 14. play Ademola Lookman is still playing for England despite links to Super Eagles (Twitter/Everton)

According to an Exclusive report by Pulse Sports, Ademola and his representatives are in negotiations with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to switch his allegiance to represent the Super Eagles.

Ademola Lookman stats

The Young Lions had to come from behind to seal the victory as Latvia took the lead through Jurkovskis in the 28th minute.

Tammy Abraham a former NFF target equalised with a header for the Young Lions with some minute left in the opening half.

Ademola Lookman play (Static Independent)

Mason Mount scored the winning goal from an assist from Dominic Solanke for England in the 73rd minute as the Young Lions held on for a win.

Everton Stats

Lookman’s recent future allegiance with Nigeria did not hinder him from putting in a decent performance before he was withdrawn for Fulham wonder kid Ryan Sessgnon in the 63rd minute before their winning goal.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman has reportedly declared his intention to play for the Super Eagles (BPI / Paul Greenwood)

The result means England are on top of their group in the U21 EURO qualifiers ahead of Netherlands.

An announcement from Lookman and the NFF is expected shortly as he is expected to be named in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Liberia Vs Nigeria Live: Super Eagles win 2-1 in friendly game to honour...bullet
2 Liberia Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watchbullet
3 Pulse Exclusive British-born Everton youngster Lookman dumps England...bullet

Related Articles

Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born forward scores 3 goals as Everton beat ATV Irdning 22-0
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals
Solanke, Lookman Nigerian-born players fire England to FIFA U-20 World Cup final
Pulse Exclusive British-born Everton youngster Lookman dumps England to commit to Super Eagles of Nigeria
Ademola Lookman RB Leipzig to bid £18m for Everton forward
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born striker scores in first match for new club
2019 AFCON Qualifier Super Eagles to face Libya in Algeria
Ademola Lookman Teenager seals 'dream move' to Everton
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born striker moves to RB Leipzig
U-20 FIFA World Cup How Nigeria helped England to win title

Football

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017
Jamilu Collins, Kelechi Nwakali Rohr hands Super Eagles debut to 2 players
Brazil's Richarlison (C) celebrates his goal with teammate Douglas Costa (R) against El Salvador during an international friendly
Football Richarlison at the double as Brazil thrash El Salvador
France's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, holding the trophy during a ceremony to celebrate the 2018 World Cup victory, is now facing a drink-driving charge in London.
Football France keeper Lloris to face court over drink-driving charge
George Weah
Liberia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria Twitter rips absurd friendly apart, blasts NFF and George Weah