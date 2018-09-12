news

Everton star Ademola Lookman was in action for England U21 team despite links to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

The 20-year-old was in action from the start as the Young England Lions beat Latvia 2-1 in a 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship played at the Zemgale Olympic Center on Tuesday, September 12.

According to an Exclusive report by Pulse Sports, Ademola and his representatives are in negotiations with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to switch his allegiance to represent the Super Eagles .

The Young Lions had to come from behind to seal the victory as Latvia took the lead through Jurkovskis in the 28th minute.

Tammy Abraham a former NFF target equalised with a header for the Young Lions with some minute left in the opening half.

Mason Mount scored the winning goal from an assist from Dominic Solanke for England in the 73rd minute as the Young Lions held on for a win.

Lookman’s recent future allegiance with Nigeria did not hinder him from putting in a decent performance before he was withdrawn for Fulham wonder kid Ryan Sessgnon in the 63rd minute before their winning goal.

The result means England are on top of their group in the U21 EURO qualifiers ahead of Netherlands.