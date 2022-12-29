World Athletics release high entry standards for Budapest 2023

These standards are the benchmarks for athletes to surmount if they are to qualify automatically and compete at the biennial championship.

The men's 100m has been set at 10.00s flat, while the women's category is 11.08s. For the men's 200m, it is 20.16s, while the women's 200m is 22.60s.

In the 400m, athletes will have to run or surpass 45.00s and 51.00s for the men's and women's categories. And the 400mH has been put at 48.70s and 54.90s.

World Record (WR) holder in the 100m Hurdles, Tobi Amusan should find it easy running 12.78s, although she has already qualified as the reigning World Champion.

Meanwhile, in the field events, Ruth Usoro and other jumpers will have their eyes set on jumping 6.85m and 8.25m for the men. Ese Brume has already qualified through her Commonwealth Games Record winning jump of 7.00m.

Shot Put also has high standards of 21.40m and 18.80m, while Discus Throw is 67.00m and 64.20m.

The relays will have the top 12 countries from the World Relays, plus four other countries from the top list.

Other means of qualification are through being Continental Champions and via top list ranking.

Here is the full list of the entry standards