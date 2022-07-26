4 most famous cycling tournaments to bet on

Reliable non GamStop betting platforms offer a wide variety of markets and betting options. Not only do you get to choose the winner of a particular race or special stage, you also get to enjoy matching bets (rider vs rider) and innovative specials that add more excitement to your cycling betting experience.

With multidimensional diversity, cycling is one of the most exciting sports anyone can bet on. In this post we will give you all the information you need to know about betting on the sport of cycling.

Three Grand Tours in one year

During the cycling season there are hundreds of road races on the agenda. Many of these races are small, but there are also a number of large, multi-day rounds. There are three multi-day road races that are high on every cyclist's wish list: the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta. In all these cycling rounds, the riders have to stay focused for three weeks. And every race day brings new challenges. There are tough climbs, twisty descents and long, flat roads where the wind plays a major role. Who can best handle these challenges and can call themselves the big winner after three weeks of racing.

The Tour of Italy

For fans of the big cycling tours, the season really starts in May. In that month, many professional cyclists travel to Italy, where the Giro takes place. In terms of popularity, the Giro d'Italia could not match the Tour de France for a long time. At least, among the British public. But that has changed since Tom Dumoulin won his first big round in Italy. With the increased attention for the Tour of Italy, more British gamblers have also come to focus on the Giro. And they are right, because the bookmakers offer a lot of interesting bets as soon as the Giro d'Italia starts.

The Tour of France

After the Giro d'Italia, the cycling peloton can slowly start preparing for the Tour de France. In the period June/ July the riders will cycle all over France. The stages in the Alps and the Pyrenees (with well-known climbs such as the Alpe d'Huez, the Col de la Madeleine and the Col du Tourmalet) are of course literally the highlights of the Tour. On most race days, the entire peloton starts together. Nevertheless, the individual time trial and the team time trial are also faithfully on the program every year. These kinds of rides require a different strategy from the riders, and that is what makes them so suitable for a bet.

The Tour of Spain

Two months after the Tour de France it is time for the last big, multi-day round: the Vuelta, or the Tour of Spain. The competition will be held in August/ September. Characteristic of the Vuelta are the many uphill finishes. As a result, the stages in the Tour of Spain are often exciting until the end. The Vuelta has already produced many well-known winners in the past. Chris Froome, Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali and even Joop Zoetemelk, among others, managed to win the Vuelta.

Cycling is a Team Game

There are many interests involved when racing in the grand tours. It is not only the individual riders who have a lot to gain (or lose). The cycling teams also benefit greatly from a victory, because they also benefit financially.

Every professional cyclist is part of a team. In principle, the division of tasks in that team is clear. There is a leader and maybe a few sprinters or mountain specialists who have a serious chance at a few stage wins. During their hunt for a victory, they are helped by the servants, who partly take on the heavy work. When betting on cycling, it is essential that you know what role the riders play in their team. For example, a servant who manages to escape from the peloton will not just be able to steal the profit from the leader's nose. There is always the team that can call him to order. If you are going to bet on the big rounds, then also focus on the team classification. This bet can easily lead to a win.

Bet on a One-day Classic

Betting on the Tour, the Giro or the Vuelta often keeps you busy for three weeks. Would you like to bet, but don't feel like following such a multi-day match? Then go for a one-day competition. The cycling world has five real classics. These are Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Lombardy. Each of these classics has its own charm. For example, Milan-San Remo is the longest one-day race of the year.

The riders will cover almost 300 kilometers before reaching the finish in San Remo. Paris-Roubaix are known for its many cobblestone sections. Especially in slippery and rainy weather, this Hell of the North doesto his nickname.

The road race of the World Cycling Championship is a nice alternative to these classics. The winner of the world championship may receive the rainbow jersey as a reward. This is the jersey that riders can proudly ride around for the rest of the year.

---