The 6 Fashion Trends Nigerian Men Are Loving Right Now!

Ankara Prints (with a Modern Twist)

African prints, especially Ankara, have become increasingly popular in men's fashion, appearing in tailored suits, jackets, and shirts. Notable Nigerian designers like Mai Atafo, Orange Culture, and David Wej have pioneered the integration of bold prints into menswear, combining them with Western-style cuts to create distinctive and fashionable garments.

This trend has played a significant role in the growth of the local fashion industry, which is now valued at ₦2.5 trillion. Men's fashion accounts for a substantial 35 per cent of this market, highlighting the increasing importance of menswear in the overall fashion landscape.

One of the most popular places to shop Ankara is Balogun Market, located in the heart of Lagos Island. This market is renowned for its wide variety of fabrics, shoes, and other wares, making it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking traditional attire or trendy outfits. The market is particularly famous for its offerings of “Asoebi” and lace materials, catering to those preparing for weddings and other festive occasions.

In addition to local markets, online shopping has become increasingly popular, with platforms such as Grass-fields and Anka MarketPlace providing a convenient way to browse and purchase a range of clothing items from the comfort of your home. These online stores often feature unique designs and styles that not be readily available in physical markets.

https://ohemaohene.com/collections/suits-blazers?page=1

Price: ₦265,000. Where to Buy: Shop OHEMA OHENE

For those interested in high-end fashion, designer boutiques like Ohema Ohene offer a curated selection of stylish apparel. These boutiques often showcase contemporary African fashion and cater to customers looking for exclusive pieces that reflect modern trends. The price range for Ankara varies significantly depending on the quality and designer. You can expect to pay anywhere from ₦5,000 to above ₦150,000.

Athleisure

The comfort-meets-style trend has begun, with Nigerian men sporting stylish tracksuits and sneakers for casual outings. When seeking to purchase athleisure, there are various options available. You can explore the official websites of brands such as Nike and Adidas, as well as their Nigerian distributors. Also, homegrown brands like Basics Lagos, Smileys Africa, and AFA Sports provide unique options that cater to the market.

Price: Smileys Pleated Trouser, ₦39,500. Loose Shirt Black, ₦17,000. Where to Buy: Shop Smileys.

For those interested in international brands but prefer a retail experience, stores such as Fox Boutique NG, specializing in BOSS products, and The Mix, which carries PUMA and LACOSTE items, are excellent choices. The price range for a full outfit typically falls between ₦15,000 and ₦100,000, depending on the brand and quality of the items selected.

Statement Accessories

In this article, we cover beaded necklaces, stylish watches, chains, and sunglasses, as Nigerian men are elevating their looks with accessories. Local artisans create beautiful beaded accessories, typically found at various markets or through individual vendors. Retailers like Mandilax and Garmspot offer a selection of accessories as well, providing a range of styles and designs.

https://www.garmspot.com/product/10mm-curb-link-necklace-2/

Price: ₦17,200. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot.

For luxury items, stores such as Polo Limited and Casio specialize in high-end watches, while sunglasses from brands like Ray-Ban are available at House of Lunettes.

The price range for these accessories varies significantly. Beaded accessories can cost between ₦2,000 and ₦20,000, while luxury watches generally range from ₦20,000 to over ₦500,000. Sunglasses are also available at various price points, typically costing between ₦5,000 and ₦100,000,

Loafers and Slip-Ons

Loafers and slip-ons, from trendy Crocs to classic loafers, have become a go-to footwear choice for Nigerian men, offering the perfect blend of comfort and style. These versatile shoes are especially popular for semi-formal occasions, bridging the gap between casual and formal wear.

Streetwear and Graphic Tees

https://www.wafflesncream.com/collections/t-shirts

Price: ₦50,000. Where to Buy: Shop WAF

Streetwear culture has officially taken hold of the Nigerian fashion scene, and Gen-Z men are leading the charge. Bold graphic designs, vibrant colours, and unique aesthetics are now staples in their wardrobes, with many proudly rocking pieces from homegrown brands.

Local streetwear labels like Wafflesncream and Vivendii have been making waves, offering colourful, branded t-shirts and hoodies that cater to a wide range of styles. These brands have become more than just fashion labels – they’re movements, supported by communities that value creativity and individuality. Whether you’re shopping online at marketplaces like Kaiglo, or hitting up pop-up shops and fashion events in Lagos and Abuja, there’s always something fresh and exciting to add to your collection.

The Reinvented Agbada

No conversation about Nigerian men's fashion would be complete without the agbada—a symbol of tradition, elegance, and now, modern flair. This iconic wide-sleeved robe is getting a stylish revamp, with today’s agbadas featuring slimmer, more tailored fits for a sleek, contemporary silhouette. Bold, monochromatic colours are also replacing traditional patterns, while lightweight fabrics make this staple easier to wear, even for everyday occasions.

In a previous article, we noted how designers Deji & Kola created a one-of-a-kind agbada for Yhemo Lee’s wedding, perfectly blending traditional craftsmanship with modern trends. Their unique take on the agbada proves just how versatile and fashionable this garment can be.