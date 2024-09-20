Today, athleisure outfits are worn beyond the gym or practice sessions, making their way into streetwear, brunches, and even casual Fridays at the office. One of the core pieces in this trend is joggers and sweatpants.
The 5 Best Joggers and Sweatpants for Every Budget
Athleisure emerged as a concept around 1979 as a combination of athletic and leisure wear. These outfits were usually reserved for athletic events but in modern fashion, it’s a street style essential.
Originally designed for athletes to wear during practice, before, and after competitions, joggers and sweatpants have made them a must-have in almost every wardrobe, whether you're heading to the gym, running errands, or just lounging at home.
There are three basic jogger hem types: relaxed fit, which is typically flared; tapered legs, which are thin around the ankles; and elastic cuffs with elastic at the bottom.
There are some differences between joggers and sweatpants, although they are used interchangeably. Sweatpants usually come in a relaxed fit and are more lightweight than joggers.
The brand you choose depends on your style needs—are you after cozy, stay-at-home joggers or bold, logo-heavy sweats that make a statement? Whether you're on a budget or not, there's something here for you.
Nike Solo Swoosh
Almost everyone who loves joggers has a Nike jogger because of their comfort and style.Made with brushed fleece, these joggers are all about comfort, providing a cozy feel while maintaining a relaxed vibe. With roomy thighs and a tapered ankle, they give a flattering silhouette without restricting movement.
The inner draw cord and soft elastic waistband offer extra flexibility, making them a good choice for both lounging and casual outings. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot. Price: ₦ 39,238
Hingees Sweatpants
For those who appreciate a homegrown brand, Hingees sweatpants offer unmatched comfort with 100% cotton fabric. These sweatpants typically come in a tapered cut, making them both stylish and practical.
Hingees sweatpants are made entirely of cotton, so wearing them feels very comfortable. Most Hingees sweatpants have a tapering cut and come in a variety of colours. Where to Buy: Shop Hingees Price: ₦22,000.
Puma Track Pants
Puma track pants come in a relaxed fit, and these types of joggers are really trending right now. Their side-seam striping and loose, comfortable fit make them not only stylish but also easy to wear for long periods.
This jogger is a Puma classic that was brought back. It is stylish and comfortable and has a side seam striping and comfortable fit. Where to Buy: Shop The Mix Price: ₦100,480.
Ashluxury ARTE Trevor A Patch
These high-end sweatpants are not the type you wear to run errands. Wearing these sweatpants is a fashion statement on its own, and they will surely make you the center of attention wherever you go.
Where to Buy: Shop Ash Luxury. Price: ₦200,400
Adidas 3-Stripe French Terry Wide Joggers
Adidas is synonymous with its iconic three stripes, and any joggers bearing this logo instantly elevate your streetwear game. The Adidas 3-Stripe French Terry wide joggers are no exception.
Crafted from soft fleece, these joggers provide comfort while maintaining a stylish wide-leg cut that’s perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed fit. Where to Buy: Shop Bcode. Price: ₦29,000, get 49% off from ₦57,000.
If you have five of these joggers in your closet, be assured that every time you step out, you’ll look fabulous.
