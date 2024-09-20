The 5 Best Joggers and Sweatpants for Every Budget

Originally designed for athletes to wear during practice, before, and after competitions, joggers and sweatpants have made them a must-have in almost every wardrobe, whether you're heading to the gym, running errands, or just lounging at home.

There are three basic jogger hem types: relaxed fit, which is typically flared; tapered legs, which are thin around the ankles; and elastic cuffs with elastic at the bottom.

There are some differences between joggers and sweatpants, although they are used interchangeably. Sweatpants usually come in a relaxed fit and are more lightweight than joggers.

The brand you choose depends on your style needs—are you after cozy, stay-at-home joggers or bold, logo-heavy sweats that make a statement? Whether you're on a budget or not, there's something here for you.

Nike Solo Swoosh

Almost everyone who loves joggers has a Nike jogger because of their comfort and style.Made with brushed fleece, these joggers are all about comfort, providing a cozy feel while maintaining a relaxed vibe. With roomy thighs and a tapered ankle, they give a flattering silhouette without restricting movement.

The inner draw cord and soft elastic waistband offer extra flexibility, making them a good choice for both lounging and casual outings. Where to Buy: Shop Garmspot. Price: ₦ 39,238

Hingees Sweatpants

For those who appreciate a homegrown brand, Hingees sweatpants offer unmatched comfort with 100% cotton fabric. These sweatpants typically come in a tapered cut, making them both stylish and practical.

Hingees sweatpants are made entirely of cotton, so wearing them feels very comfortable. Most Hingees sweatpants have a tapering cut and come in a variety of colours. Where to Buy: Shop Hingees Price: ₦22,000.

Puma Track Pants

Puma track pants come in a relaxed fit, and these types of joggers are really trending right now. Their side-seam striping and loose, comfortable fit make them not only stylish but also easy to wear for long periods.

This jogger is a Puma classic that was brought back. It is stylish and comfortable and has a side seam striping and comfortable fit. Where to Buy: Shop The Mix Price: ₦100,480.

Ashluxury ARTE Trevor A Patch

These high-end sweatpants are not the type you wear to run errands. Wearing these sweatpants is a fashion statement on its own, and they will surely make you the center of attention wherever you go.

Where to Buy: Shop Ash Luxury. Price: ₦200,400

Adidas 3-Stripe French Terry Wide Joggers

Adidas is synonymous with its iconic three stripes, and any joggers bearing this logo instantly elevate your streetwear game. The Adidas 3-Stripe French Terry wide joggers are no exception.

Crafted from soft fleece, these joggers provide comfort while maintaining a stylish wide-leg cut that’s perfect for those who prefer a more relaxed fit. Where to Buy: Shop Bcode. Price: ₦29,000, get 49% off from ₦57,000.