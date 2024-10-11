When it comes to blending affordability with style, Casio stands out with a diverse range of timepieces designed for different tastes and lifestyles.
Here Are the Best Casio Watches You Can Find for Under ₦100,000
If you're looking for a watch that not only tells time but also complements your unique style, here are some of the best Casio watches for men, all priced under ₦100,000.
CASIO CLASSIC MQ-24UC-3BDF Men’s Resin Green Watch
The Casio Classic is a fantastic choice for the adventurous and environmentally conscious man. This watch features a vibrant green plastic strap and a sleek black dial, making it an ideal accessory for casual outings or outdoor adventures.
Its lightweight design and durable plastic construction offer comfort to your wrist, perfect for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. Price: ₦36,900 (get 20% off ₦45,900).
Casio MTP-V005L-1B4UDF Men’s Black Dial, Leather Watch
This leather strap watch, with its elegant black dial, is for the man who appreciates classic style. The Casio MTP-V005L-1B4UDF is perfect for formal events or business settings, blending function with a timeless design.
The leather band provides a touch of luxury, while its water-resistant feature ensures practicality for daily wear. Price: ₦39,600 (get 26% off ₦53,300).
CASIO GENTS MTP-V001GL-1BUDF Metal Basic Black Dial Leather Watch
For the minimalist man who values simplicity, the CASIO GENTS MTP-V001GL-1BUDF offers a straightforward design without sacrificing elegance. With its gold-tone case and leather band, this watch is suitable for both professional and casual settings.
Its water resistance makes it a reliable choice for men who need a dependable timepiece for everyday use. Price: ₦43,500. (get 18% off ₦53,300).
Casio MTP-V005D-2B5UDF Men’s Blue Dial Triple-Fold Clasp Bracelet Small Watch
This watch appeals to the stylish yet practical man. The Casio MTP-V005D-2B5UDF, with its striking blue dial and stainless steel band, is versatile enough for both work and play.
The triple-fold clasp ensures security and comfort, making it an excellent choice for the man who enjoys a polished look while being active. Price: ₦44,300. (get 22% off ₦56,900).
Casio W800HG-9AV Men’s Classic Digital-Gray Dial Sport Small Size Watch
The sporty man will appreciate the functionality of the Casio W800HG-9AV. This classic digital watch is equipped with features like a stopwatch, dual time, and a water resistance of up to 100 meters.
Its sporty design and lightweight resin band make it suitable for workouts and outdoor activities, blending style and practicality seamlessly. Price: ₦49,300. (get 20% off ₦61,500)
Casio AE1200WH-1CV Digital Multi-function Resin Watch
Ideal for the tech-savvy man, the Casio AE1200WH-1CV offers a wealth of features, including world time, a countdown timer, and multiple alarms.
This digital watch is perfect for the man who travels frequently or enjoys a busy lifestyle, providing functionality and style with its sleek resin design. Price: ₦59,900.00 (get 20% off ₦45,900)
Casio AE1200WH-1AV Men’s Digital Black Plastic Quartz Watch
Another excellent choice for the modern man, the Casio AE1200WH-1AV boasts a stylish digital display and multiple time zones, making it a great companion for those who juggle commitments across different regions.
Its robust design and 10-year battery life ensure reliability for men who need a watch that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyle. Price: ₦61,500. (get 21% off ₦77,900).
Casio Gent’s MTP-1314L-7AVDF Enticer Analog Brown Leather Watch
This elegant watch is perfect for the romantic man who values classic aesthetics. The Casio MTP-1314L-7AVDF features a genuine leather band and easy-to-read Arabic numerals, making it a suitable accessory for date nights or formal occasions.
Its water resistance adds practicality to its refined appearance. Price: ₦66,500. (get 20% off ₦83,400).
Casio Gent’s MTP-1302D-7A1VDF Enticer Silver Dial Small Watch
For the man who loves to stand out, the Casio Gent’s MTP-1302D-7A1VDF is an ideal choice. Its silver dial and stainless steel band create a striking contrast, making it a fashionable option for both formal and casual settings.
This watch suits the confident man who enjoys making a statement with his accessories. Price: ₦71,900. (get 20% off ₦89,700)
Casio MTP-VD01BL-1BVUDF Men’s Sporty Black Dial Leather Watch
Finally, the Casio MTP-VD01BL-1BVUDF caters to the sporty yet sophisticated man. With its black ion-plated case and leather band, this watch blends elegance with a sporty flair.
It's perfect for the man who appreciates style but doesn't want to compromise on functionality. Price: ₦62,400. (get 20% off ₦78,600)
These Casio watches not only offer impeccable style and reliability but also cater to a variety of lifestyles and personalities. Whether you're a sporty adventurer, a classic gentleman, or a tech-savvy individual, there’s a Casio timepiece under ₦100,000 that will suit your needs and enhance your personal style.
