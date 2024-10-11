Here Are the Best Casio Watches You Can Find for Under ₦100,000

CASIO CLASSIC MQ-24UC-3BDF Men’s Resin Green Watch

The Casio Classic is a fantastic choice for the adventurous and environmentally conscious man. This watch features a vibrant green plastic strap and a sleek black dial, making it an ideal accessory for casual outings or outdoor adventures.

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-classic-mq-24uc-3bdf-mens-resin-green-watch/

ADVERTISEMENT

Its lightweight design and durable plastic construction offer comfort to your wrist, perfect for those who enjoy an active lifestyle. Price: ₦36,900 (get 20% off ₦45,900).

Casio MTP-V005L-1B4UDF Men’s Black Dial, Leather Watch

This leather strap watch, with its elegant black dial, is for the man who appreciates classic style. The Casio MTP-V005L-1B4UDF is perfect for formal events or business settings, blending function with a timeless design.

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-mtp-v005l-1b4udf/

The leather band provides a touch of luxury, while its water-resistant feature ensures practicality for daily wear. Price: ₦39,600 (get 26% off ₦53,300).

ADVERTISEMENT

CASIO GENTS MTP-V001GL-1BUDF Metal Basic Black Dial Leather Watch

For the minimalist man who values simplicity, the CASIO GENTS MTP-V001GL-1BUDF offers a straightforward design without sacrificing elegance. With its gold-tone case and leather band, this watch is suitable for both professional and casual settings.

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-gents-mtp-v001gl-1budf/

Its water resistance makes it a reliable choice for men who need a dependable timepiece for everyday use. Price: ₦43,500. (get 18% off ₦53,300).

Casio MTP-V005D-2B5UDF Men’s Blue Dial Triple-Fold Clasp Bracelet Small Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

This watch appeals to the stylish yet practical man. The Casio MTP-V005D-2B5UDF, with its striking blue dial and stainless steel band, is versatile enough for both work and play.

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-mtp-v005d-2b5udf/

The triple-fold clasp ensures security and comfort, making it an excellent choice for the man who enjoys a polished look while being active. Price: ₦44,300. (get 22% off ₦56,900).

Casio W800HG-9AV Men’s Classic Digital-Gray Dial Sport Small Size Watch

The sporty man will appreciate the functionality of the Casio W800HG-9AV. This classic digital watch is equipped with features like a stopwatch, dual time, and a water resistance of up to 100 meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-w800hg-9av/

Its sporty design and lightweight resin band make it suitable for workouts and outdoor activities, blending style and practicality seamlessly. Price: ₦49,300. (get 20% off ₦61,500)

Casio AE1200WH-1CV Digital Multi-function Resin Watch

Ideal for the tech-savvy man, the Casio AE1200WH-1CV offers a wealth of features, including world time, a countdown timer, and multiple alarms.

This digital watch is perfect for the man who travels frequently or enjoys a busy lifestyle, providing functionality and style with its sleek resin design. Price: ₦59,900.00 (get 20% off ₦45,900)

ADVERTISEMENT

Casio AE1200WH-1AV Men’s Digital Black Plastic Quartz Watch

Another excellent choice for the modern man, the Casio AE1200WH-1AV boasts a stylish digital display and multiple time zones, making it a great companion for those who juggle commitments across different regions.

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-ae1200wh-1av/

Its robust design and 10-year battery life ensure reliability for men who need a watch that can keep up with their dynamic lifestyle. Price: ₦61,500. (get 21% off ₦77,900).

Casio Gent’s MTP-1314L-7AVDF Enticer Analog Brown Leather Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

This elegant watch is perfect for the romantic man who values classic aesthetics. The Casio MTP-1314L-7AVDF features a genuine leather band and easy-to-read Arabic numerals, making it a suitable accessory for date nights or formal occasions.

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-gents-mtp-1314l-7avdf/

Its water resistance adds practicality to its refined appearance. Price: ₦66,500. (get 20% off ₦83,400).

Casio Gent’s MTP-1302D-7A1VDF Enticer Silver Dial Small Watch

For the man who loves to stand out, the Casio Gent’s MTP-1302D-7A1VDF is an ideal choice. Its silver dial and stainless steel band create a striking contrast, making it a fashionable option for both formal and casual settings.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-mtp-1302d-7a1vdf/

This watch suits the confident man who enjoys making a statement with his accessories. Price: ₦71,900. (get 20% off ₦89,700)

Casio MTP-VD01BL-1BVUDF Men’s Sporty Black Dial Leather Watch

Finally, the Casio MTP-VD01BL-1BVUDF caters to the sporty yet sophisticated man. With its black ion-plated case and leather band, this watch blends elegance with a sporty flair.

https://watchlocker.ng/product/casio-mtp-vd01bl-1bvudf/

ADVERTISEMENT

It's perfect for the man who appreciates style but doesn't want to compromise on functionality. Price: ₦62,400. (get 20% off ₦78,600)