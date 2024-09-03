From Deola Sagoe to T.I Nathan: The Style Stars Behind Yhemo Lee and Tayo’s Wedding Looks

Social media was awash with videos and moments from the traditional marriage but let's take a moment to appreciate their breathtaking stylish photos.

In their pre-wedding shoot, the couple opted for sleek and modern, both dressed in black for their first look. Yhemo Lee looked dapper in a tailored suit by T.I Nathan, exuding sophistication and confidence. Tayo, on the other hand, stunned in a glamorous floor-length gown by Lasosa, capturing the essence of elegance and grace.

Their coordinated outfits set the tone for what was to come—a wedding filled with style, culture, and flair. For their second look, a dark blue agbada made by Deji & Kola and a floor-length pink dress from Lasosa. This pairing was a striking contrast of deep, rich tones and soft, feminine hues, showcasing their ability to blend modern sophistication with traditional influences.

Each outfit was a testament to the rich elegance of Nigerian fashion:

T.I Nathan, Pre-Wedding Look

For the pre-wedding shoot, Yhemo Lee opted for a sleek and modern tailored suit by T.I Nathan. The black suit was impeccably fitted, exuding sophistication and confidence. Paired with a crisp white shirt and minimal accessories, the look was classic yet contemporary, making it a perfect choice for pre-wedding photos.

Deji & Kola, Yhemo Lee’s Wedding Looks

The groom was not to be outdone, as he donned for both the pre-wedding shoot and both traditional wedding looks, beautiful Agbadas designed by Deji & Kola. The one-of-a-kind “Okin” bespoke piece was a true work of art, combining traditional Yoruba craftsmanship with modern tailoring.

The intricate embroidery and rich fabric choices elevated the Agbada, making it a standout piece that complemented the bride’s stunning attire. His custom jewellery was made by Frontiers Brand and his shoes by Loluesq.

Their individual styles, while distinct, came together to form a cohesive and stunning representation of love, culture, and fashion.

Tayo’s Fashion Journey Through Three Looks

Lasosa, Pre-Wedding Photos

For the pre-wedding photos, Tayo stunned in two glamorous floor-length gowns by Lasosa. The first look, a black dress with an exaggerated off-shoulder neckline, featured a sleek silhouette that hugged her figure. The choice of black, offset by gold jewellery created a striking contrast against her skin.

The second look, a floor-length pink beaded dress, styled simply with pink bedazzled earrings and a multicoloured bracelet.

Deola Sagoe, First Traditional Wedding Look:

The bride’s first look was a masterpiece from Deola Sagoe, known for her distinct aso-oke designs and attention to detail. The outfit beautifully blended traditional aesthetics with modern sophistication, making it a true showstopper.

IDIOL NUPO, Second Traditional Wedding Look

The second ensemble by IDIOL NUPO was a celebration of culture, featuring bold patterns and intricate full-bodice beading in shades of pink and rose gold and a duo-toned pink and green gele. For jewellery and accessories, she had on silver earrings and necklace and a duo-toned silver clutch purse, to compliment his cream-coloured attire. This outfit perfectly blended tradition with a contemporary edge.