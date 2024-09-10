Crocs vs Slides—Here’s What Men Prefer

In an earlier article, we highlighted how comfort has become a dominant factor in sneaker trends, and the same holds for this debate. We asked men to weigh in on their favourite casual shoes between Crocs and Slides, and their answers might surprise you.

From durability to comfort and, of course, style, here’s what they had to say about Crocs vs. slides.

Crocs

It’s no surprise that Crocs have made their way into the top picks for casual footwear. Crocs have evolved from their humble beginnings into a global sensation. Known for their unique design and incredible comfort, they’re made from a foam-like material called Croslite, which is both lightweight and durable. What’s made them so popular among men is their versatility—they can be worn practically anywhere.

"When I’m dressing casually, I always reach for my Crocs. Slides just don’t work for me because they make my toes look odd. Plus, I hate when my toes slip forward and touch the ground. Crocs cover them up perfectly," one Pulse Picks reader says.

Crocs come in a range of styles, but the popular models include the Classic Clog, known for its roomy fit, ventilation holes, and back strap for a secure fit; the Bayaband Clog, perfect shoes for men who want a slightly trendier version of the classic Crocs look and the Crocs Slides: For those who want the Crocs comfort without the full coverage, the Crocs slide is a great option.

"Crocs are hands down my favourite, especially during the rainy season. They’re just so comfortable, and I don’t have to worry about ruining them."

The topographic Crocs provide extra style to this version of the iconic clog. This unique graphic gives these clogs a sporty, modern feel, and Croslite™ foam construction keeps them light and easy to wear. Where to buy: Shop Garmspot. Price: ₦50,246.

The Classic Crush Clog provides added height and styling options, with Jibbitz™ holes on the upper and the backstrap. Where to buy: Shop Garmspot. Price: ₦63,952.

Adidas Slides

You’ve probably seen these around—they’re the classic slides with the signature black and white stripes. Adidas slides have been a go-to for men for years, largely thanks to their iconic design and high comfort factor. Made with an adjustable hook-and-loop strap and cushioned footbed, they provide the right balance between functionality and style.

"I’ve been wearing Adidas slides for years, and they’re always my go-to. They’re stylish but comfortable, which makes them easy to slip on whenever I’m heading out," another reader responded.

The Adidas Adilette Slides are the original and most iconic model, known for their signature three-stripe design and contoured footbed, making them ideal for post-workout wear, beach days, or casual lounging. Where to buy: Shop BCode. Price: ₦50,000.

For those seeking even more comfort, the Adilette Shower Slides offer additional cushioning, providing enhanced support for men who need long-lasting comfort throughout the day. Where to buy: Shop BCode. Price: ₦15,000 (get 50% off) ₦30,000.

Nike Slides

Nike slides offer a minimalist yet stylish design, known for their signature swoosh logo and cushioned footbed, they’re perfect for post-gym wear or quick outings.

‘‘I swear by Nike slides. There’s just something about the design that stands out for me. Plus, they’re super comfortable,’’ one Pulse Picks reader said.

Among the popular models, the Nike Benassi JDI stands out as a classic, featuring an embossed swoosh logo and foam midsole for lightweight cushioning, making it a favourite for its simplicity and comfort.

For all-day wear, the Nike Victori One provides contoured footbeds, making them great for lounging or casual outings. Where to buy: Shop Garmspot. Price: ₦69,875.