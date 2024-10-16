These 5 Pieces from Davido’s PUMA Drop Are My Favourites!

I have been seeing this collection trend since last week, and so, I couldn’t help myself but share the top five items that I love from this second collection. All items are available on The Mix.

PUMA x Davido Sacrifice Tee

https://themix.ng/?srsltid=AfmBOorVBHcUC97RNMOVWGcj7LTKFaz4owvfvdrJZPWZ8iK448TsM6LM

This is my favourite clothing item in the collection just because of the bold heading, “For those I love, I will sacrifice.” If you follow Davido religiously, you’d know that his wedding to his long-time girlfriend, Chioma, and the death of his son, Ifeanyi, were possibly the inspirations for this tagline, which gives the shirt an emotional touch. It costs only ₦85,800 in the Chamomile AOP colour.

PUMA X Davido 30BG Tee

If you want something a little more dark and cool, then the 30BG shirt is for you! It is almost the same as the Sacrifice tee but with a little alteration of the 30BG above it. It goes for only ₦69,600.

PUMA x Davido Baddest Tee

Coined from his catchphrase, “O.B.O, Baddest,” I think the “Baddest” T-shirt does justice to his personality with the stylography and an aeroplane attached to it, as the star is always catching flights! You can get yours for ₦69,600.

Leadcat 2.0 Suede OG x Davido

Enough about clothes, let’s talk about footwear! We all know that a good pair of slides is the usual staple for men’s footwear, as they give a nice, subtle look, so elevate your feet now with these LeadCat 2.0 Suede slides. I love them because of the touch of blue! This goes for only ₦79,000.

CA PRO x Davido

