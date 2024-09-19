The Nigerian Designers Who Took New York & London Fashion Week

New York

KÍLÉNTÁR

Held in Manhattan and hosted by Mastercard, KÍLÉNTÁR's collection, Mama Ibeta, saw colour, texture, and soul.

Tie-dye and print took centre stage in this collection. To me, it is modern versatility. From the strapless ankle-length dresses to the sequined two-piece sets, patchwork print skirts, and structured blazers—all in vibrant prints. Mama Ibeta wasn’t just fashion—it was wearable art.

Founded in October 2019 by Michelle Adepoju, KÍLÉNTÁR, meaning "What are you selling?" in Yoruba, pays respects to the marketplace culture that supports artisans. Inspired by her British and Nigerian heritage, Adepoju blends elements from both cultures to create statement pieces.

KÍLÉNTÁR works closely with female artisans in Nigeria to create hand-woven, and hand-dyed materials for some of their pieces from Aso Oke to Adiré. See the full collection.

Ese Azenabor

If there’s one thing Ese Azenabor knows how to deliver, it’s floral drama. Her Spring/Summer 2025 runway show was beautiful, and I was living for every sequin, floral, and crystal-encrusted detail.

Theimpression.com

The collection was bold and feminine, with structured blazers and evening dresses that demanded attention. The use of fabric and beading hand-beaded crystals, stones, and pearls onto fabrics like lace and tulle stood out to me.

Known for dressing icons like Tyra Banks and Michelle Williams, this collection is for women who love to make an entrance.

London

Tolu Coker

Then there was Tolu Coker, whose show was as rich in storytelling as it was in style. Her collection was an ode to her mother, Olapeju Coker, and the deep significance of names in Yoruba culture.

"In Yoruba, her name means wealth gathers," Coker told Vogue. "I really wanted to tap into our culture and how names can carry such significant meaning."

Theimpression.com

The collection also looked into the symbolic role of living rooms in the lives of London’s immigrant communities. "I was reflecting on the emotions I felt growing up in my childhood home, and the images of living rooms I came across in my late father, Kayode Coker’s, archives," she said.