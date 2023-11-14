Explore these 5 delicious food pairings to enjoy with Budweiser

The appropriate food match can enhance the overall flavour experience of Budweiser, a well-loved classic among beer lovers.

In this article, we'll take you on a culinary journey, exploring five delightful food pairings that suit Budweiser's crisp and refreshing profile.

1. Pepper Soup

Lagosbukagrillandbar.com

What is pepper soup without a chilled Budweiser? This combo is pretty much one of the most common pairings with beer and it’s simply because the Nigerian Pepper Soup is an iconic dish in every right.

We can’t even lie, Pepper soup holds a special place in our hearts and even in the hearts of fans of Nigerian cuisine.

This aromatic and flavorful soup is known for its bold and spicy profile, featuring a rich broth infused with a blend of indigenous spices.

Commonly prepared with various proteins such as fish, chicken, or goat meat, the soup is a celebration of diverse flavors and textures.

It is a comfort food enjoyed across Nigeria, especially during festive occasions and gatherings.

Is it the heat from the peppers, the warmth of the spices, and the tender meat, chicken, fish or assorted?? What’s there not to love?

Honestly, if there’s any cold drink to simmer down the rich sauciness of Pepper Soup, it’s Budweiser.

2. Jollof Rice

Instagram/Liviamakskitchen

By now, we really need not describe the impact of jollof rice in pop culture, because it’s already gone global.

And not just any jollof, Nigerian jollof!

We especially advise you to sample your next Budweiser with the jollof prepared at Liviamaks Kitchen.

One of the customers wrote in a review:

"Your jollof rice is off the hook, the best I have tasted in ages, it was too sweet I ate it for two days nonstop."

Testimonies do not lie, but their jollof rice is one of the most underappreciated in all of Lagos.

It's among the most tried-and-true spots for mouthwatering jollof in Lagos.

It’s located on the Island but if you’re on the mainland, no worries. You can still order online at the best price ever.

3. Peppered Snail

Instagram

For starters, if you haven’t had Peppered Snail before, you’re missing out.

This delicacy is one of the most famous dishes in the country.

Known for its unique taste and texture, this dish features land snails cooked to perfection and smothered in a rich, spicy pepper sauce.

When Peppered Snail and Budweiser collide, your pockets better be enough to go for at least two rounds because one plate won’t satisfy you.

If you’re looking for where to get delicious, peppered snail, then Yummys Treat Naija is one of the best around.

You can enjoy this treat simply by ordering from their online store here.

4. French Fries

SeriousEats

Just like the classic duo of Cheese and beer, French Fries and Budweiser holds its own in this timeless combination.

Pairing Budweiser with freshly fried Irish potatoes creates various flavors and textures.

If you haven’t tried this combo, you should consider giving it a try.

You also know your French fries can be eaten with Burgers, grilled or fried chicken, peppered Turkey, or any steak you choose.

We recommend you try fries at Danfo Bistros to actually grasp the sumptuous feel in your mouth.

They’re one of the best when it comes to French fries and it’s not even debatable.

You can either walk into their Lounge in Ikoyi and witness their crispy delight firsthand or even order online here.

5. Barbecue

Flickr

Picture the sizzle of meats on the grill, the enticing aroma of barbecue smoke, and the sound of laughter shared among friends and family, all complemented by the refreshing taste of Budweiser.

Budweiser's crisp and clean profile serves as an excellent companion of grilled delights.

The beer's balanced flavour, with a touch of malt sweetness and a hint of hops, enhances the smoky richness of grilled meats.

Whether it's ribs or skewers, the carbonation in Budweiser helps cleanse the palate, ensuring each bite is as enjoyable as the first.

Before you ask, we’ll say it. Check out Norma for the best BBQ and Suya in Lagos.

They have two spots on the mainland (Magodo and Ikeja) and one other on the Island at Lekki.

But you may also place an order online at any time via this link, from the convenience of your home or place of business.

So, there you have it guys, exploring the world of food and beer pairings is a delightful adventure for the senses.