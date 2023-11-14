ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Explore these 5 delicious food pairings to enjoy with Budweiser

David Ben

Gather your friends, fire up the grill, and embark on a culinary journey with these five Budweiser pairings.

Explore these 5 delicious food pairings to enjoy with Budweiser
Explore these 5 delicious food pairings to enjoy with Budweiser

Beer and food lovers alike can attest to the thrill of discovering the perfect match that elevates both the beverage and the dish.

Recommended articles

The appropriate food match can enhance the overall flavour experience of Budweiser, a well-loved classic among beer lovers.

In this article, we'll take you on a culinary journey, exploring five delightful food pairings that suit Budweiser's crisp and refreshing profile.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goat Meat Pepper Soup
Goat Meat Pepper Soup Lagosbukagrillandbar.com

What is pepper soup without a chilled Budweiser? This combo is pretty much one of the most common pairings with beer and it’s simply because the Nigerian Pepper Soup is an iconic dish in every right.

We can’t even lie, Pepper soup holds a special place in our hearts and even in the hearts of fans of Nigerian cuisine.

This aromatic and flavorful soup is known for its bold and spicy profile, featuring a rich broth infused with a blend of indigenous spices.

Commonly prepared with various proteins such as fish, chicken, or goat meat, the soup is a celebration of diverse flavors and textures.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a comfort food enjoyed across Nigeria, especially during festive occasions and gatherings.

Is it the heat from the peppers, the warmth of the spices, and the tender meat, chicken, fish or assorted?? What’s there not to love?

Honestly, if there’s any cold drink to simmer down the rich sauciness of Pepper Soup, it’s Budweiser.

Jollof Rice by Liviamaks Kitchen
Jollof Rice by Liviamaks Kitchen Instagram/Liviamakskitchen
ADVERTISEMENT

By now, we really need not describe the impact of jollof rice in pop culture, because it’s already gone global.

And not just any jollof, Nigerian jollof!

We especially advise you to sample your next Budweiser with the jollof prepared at Liviamaks Kitchen.

One of the customers wrote in a review:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Your jollof rice is off the hook, the best I have tasted in ages, it was too sweet I ate it for two days nonstop."

Testimonies do not lie, but their jollof rice is one of the most underappreciated in all of Lagos.

It's among the most tried-and-true spots for mouthwatering jollof in Lagos.

It’s located on the Island but if you’re on the mainland, no worries. You can still order online at the best price ever.

ADVERTISEMENT
Peppered Snail is best enjoyed with Budweiser
Peppered Snail is best enjoyed with Budweiser Instagram

For starters, if you haven’t had Peppered Snail before, you’re missing out.

This delicacy is one of the most famous dishes in the country.

Known for its unique taste and texture, this dish features land snails cooked to perfection and smothered in a rich, spicy pepper sauce.

When Peppered Snail and Budweiser collide, your pockets better be enough to go for at least two rounds because one plate won’t satisfy you.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking for where to get delicious, peppered snail, then Yummys Treat Naija is one of the best around.

You can enjoy this treat simply by ordering from their online store here.

French Fries
French Fries SeriousEats

Just like the classic duo of Cheese and beer, French Fries and Budweiser holds its own in this timeless combination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pairing Budweiser with freshly fried Irish potatoes creates various flavors and textures.

If you haven’t tried this combo, you should consider giving it a try.

You also know your French fries can be eaten with Burgers, grilled or fried chicken, peppered Turkey, or any steak you choose.

We recommend you try fries at Danfo Bistros to actually grasp the sumptuous feel in your mouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re one of the best when it comes to French fries and it’s not even debatable.

You can either walk into their Lounge in Ikoyi and witness their crispy delight firsthand or even order online here.

Barbecue and Budweiser are a match made in heaven
Barbecue and Budweiser are a match made in heaven Flickr

Picture the sizzle of meats on the grill, the enticing aroma of barbecue smoke, and the sound of laughter shared among friends and family, all complemented by the refreshing taste of Budweiser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Budweiser's crisp and clean profile serves as an excellent companion of grilled delights.

The beer's balanced flavour, with a touch of malt sweetness and a hint of hops, enhances the smoky richness of grilled meats.

Whether it's ribs or skewers, the carbonation in Budweiser helps cleanse the palate, ensuring each bite is as enjoyable as the first.

Before you ask, we’ll say it. Check out Norma for the best BBQ and Suya in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have two spots on the mainland (Magodo and Ikeja) and one other on the Island at Lekki.

But you may also place an order online at any time via this link, from the convenience of your home or place of business.

So, there you have it guys, exploring the world of food and beer pairings is a delightful adventure for the senses.

Whether you're a seasoned beer enthusiast or a casual drinker, these five Budweiser pairings are a ‘must try’.

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Here are the best African countries in 2023

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

5 ways single women may be enabling married men to cheat

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why you keep waking up at 3 am every night and can’t sleep again

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Why I missed Big Brother All Stars edition - Tobi Bakre reveals

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

Supreme Court will deliver judgement in Atiku, Obi, Tinubu's case tomorrow

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

'The Origin: Madam Koi Koi' is all set for second chapter release

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos weekend activities [Instagram]

Lagos weekend vibes: 8 events to make your weekend unforgettable

Movies to watch on Prime Video [Instagram]

5 Nollywood movies to watch on Prime Video Naija this weekend

How to recreate the rich baddie aesthetic [Instagram]

Dress Like Mercy Eke: How to get the rich baddie aesthetic

5 places to get your affordable customised football jerseys in Nigeria

5 places to buy and customise your football club fan jerseys for N16k or less