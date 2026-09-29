Family begs for mercy for 19-year-old student facing missed final exams after weeks in det.ention over Tony Elumelu tweet

Family begs for mercy for 19-year-old student facing missed final exams after weeks in det.ention over Tony Elumelu tweet

Family of 19-year-old who shared defamatory post about Tony Elumelu’s wife begs for forgiveness after weeks in detention

The family of 19-year-old Emmanuel Akwuobi has begged Tony Elumelu for mercy after his alleged defamatory X post about Awele Elumelu.

Emmanuel Akwuobi, 19, was arraigned over an allegedly defamatory X post about Awele Elumelu.

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The post contained an allegation linking Tony Elumelu’s wife with singer Chike.

Akwuobi pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody pending further proceedings.

His family has appealed to Tony Elumelu for mercy, saying his detention could affect his final-year studies.

The family of 19-year-old Emmanuel Chidera Akwuobi, who was arrested over an X post concerning billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu’s wife, Dr Awele Elumelu, has appealed to the businessman to forgive him.

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Akwuobi, who is known online as Deriko, was arraigned after the police accused him of publishing posts on X containing allegations about Awele Elumelu and Nigerian singer Chike.

The posts allegedly suggested that Chike had been involved with another man’s wife and referred to “Tony wife” while claiming to have information about the matter.

However, the alleged relationship between Awele Elumelu and Chike has not been established by the police or the court and should not be presented as fact.

According to reports on the case, the alleged publication was made on August 19, 2026, using X accounts associated with the name Deriko.

The police accused Akwuobi of making a publication capable of damaging Awele Elumelu’s reputation and brought the case under the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, as amended in 2024.

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He was subsequently arraigned before the Federal High Court in Lagos, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

His lawyer sought time to file a bail application, while the prosecution requested that he be remanded pending further proceedings.

The court subsequently ordered that Akwuobi be kept in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Following his detention, members of his family began appealing publicly to Tony Elumelu and his wife for forgiveness.

The family acknowledged that the publication was wrong and asked the billionaire to show mercy to the teenager.

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In messages shared online, the family described Akwuobi as a 19-year-old student and appealed for his release, particularly because of the effect the case could have on his education.

The family and supporters have also raised concerns that Akwuobi could miss his final-year National Diploma (ND)examinations because of his continued detention.

Posts circulating online stated that his examinations were scheduled to begin on September 28, 2026.

However, there has been no independent confirmation from his institution in the reports reviewed that he has already missed the examination.

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The case remains before the court, and Akwuobi's not-guilty plea means the allegation against him has not been established by a conviction.