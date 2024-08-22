ADVERTISEMENT
US petitioned over NNPCL’s alleged violation of Russian oil sanctions

Segun Adeyemi

The petition calls on OFAC to urgently investigate the involvement of Kyari, other NNPCL staff, and associated entities, including Matrix Energy and Poly Pro Trading DMCC.

Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]
Mele Kyari, chief executive officer of NNPC Co. Ltd. [Getty Images]

In a formal letter addressed to the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the group, identified as Concerned Citizens on Economic Reform Nigeria (CCERN), accused the NNPCL of importing Russian crude oil and petroleum products at prices exceeding the $60 per barrel cap imposed by the Price Cap Coalition.

This coalition comprises the United States, the G7, the European Union, and Australia.

The group's letter, co-signed by Comrade Tijani Ibrahim and Ambassador Fatima Abubakar, claims that NNPCL has been blending petroleum products in Malta with Russian crude oil sourced above the price cap.

According to their findings, these activities have resulted in transactions worth over $2.08 billion, allowing Russia to generate significant revenue to sustain its military efforts in Ukraine.

"Our group was flagged off to the breach during a price tracking exercise to determine if Nigerians were paying more for petrol than international benchmark prices.

"We discovered that NNPCL, in collusion with Mr Kyari's associates, has been blending petroleum products in Malta before shipping them to Nigeria," the petition reads.

CCERN further alleges that these illegal transactions have broader geopolitical implications, suggesting that the proceeds are being used to finance Russian influence in West Africa and sponsor anti-Western protests.

"The widespread protests earlier this month were partly financed with proceeds from Mr. Kyari's sidestepping of the Price Cap Coalition sanctions," the letter continues.

The petition calls on OFAC to urgently investigate the involvement of Kyari, other NNPCL staff, and associated entities, including Matrix Energy and Poly Pro Trading DMCC.

The group asserts that swift action is necessary to prevent further violations and protect global interests.

"The violation of sanctions by Mr. Kyari and his associates risks bolstering Russia's influence in West Africa, threatening regional stability and undermining the interests of both Nigerians and the United States," the petition concludes.

Segun Adeyemi

