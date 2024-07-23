Dangote not done with NNPC, exposes officials operating blending plant in Malta

Dangote made these revelations over the weekend during a meeting with the louse of Representatives, leadership led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

Dangote emphasised that the Dangote Refinery products are far better quality than the imported ones.

"The bad fuel imported into the country has damaged many cars. I still stand by what I said. Go to filling stations, you can check the quality. That is the only way," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further claimed, "We know where they blend these things. Some of the NNPC people and some traders have opened a blending plant somewhere off Malta. We all know these areas. We know what they are doing."

Nigeria's oil industry crisis

Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, faces significant energy challenges, with all its state-owned refineries currently non-operational.

The country relies heavily on imported refined petroleum products, with the state-run NNPC being the major importer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuel queues are common, and the price of petrol has tripled since the removal of subsidies in May 2023, exacerbating the difficulties faced by citizens who rely on petrol for their vehicles and generators amid unreliable electricity supply.

According to Channels TV, Dangote's $20 billion refinery in Lagos began operations last December with a capacity of 350,000 barrels per day.

The facility aims to reach its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

While the refinery has started supplying diesel and aviation fuel to marketers, petrol supply is expected to commence in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his meeting with federal lawmakers, Dangote reiterated the importance of transparency and accountability in the oil industry.

He dismissed claims that products from his refinery are substandard and urged the green chamber to investigate the quality of diesel and petrol at filling stations across the country.