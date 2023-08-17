ADVERTISEMENT
Standby force ready to invade Niger Republic - ECOWAS military chiefs

Nurudeen Shotayo

ECOWAS Defence Chiefs said they're ready to restore democratic order in the Niger Republic.

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount. [DW]
ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount. [DW]

This comes following the continued refusal of General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta to reinstate the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum was ousted from power by the presidential guard on July 26, prompting ECOWAS to issue an ultimatum to the coup plotters to restore the President or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

However, the Niger military leaders have dug in their heels despite pressure and economic sanctions imposed by the regional body and other global stakeholders.

The putschists have also rejected all peaceful overtures and vowed to resist any military intervention by ECOWAS or other foreign interests.

This led the regional bloc to subsequently ask its Defence Chiefs from member countries, excluding those under military rule and Cape Verde, to activate its standby force for possible deployment in Niger.

Meanwhile, at a meeting in Accra, Ghana's capital, on Thursday, August 17, 2023, ECOWAS Defence Chiefs disclosed that they were prepared to send troops to Niger to restore civil rule.

The ECOWAS commissioner, Abdel-Fatau Musah, was quoted to have said that the decision was backed by all member states except those under the military junta and Cape Verde.

“Let no one be in doubt if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa…are ready to answer to the call of duty.

“By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country,” Musah told assembled defence chiefs from member countries.

Al Jazeera quoted Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, to have said, “Democracy is what we stand for and it’s what we encourage,”

“The focus of our gathering is not simply to react to events, but to proactively chart a course that results in peace and promote stability.”

Two West African countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, who have experienced multiple coups since 202, have warned the regional body that any military intervention in Niger would be treated as an act of war.

