ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount

Nurudeen Shotayo

The military meeting was scheduled to take place in Ghana's capital city, Accra.

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount. [DW]
ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount. [DW]

Recommended articles

The meeting of Chiefs of Staff from the ECOWAS bloc countries was scheduled to be held in Ghana’s capital Accra, on Saturday, August 12, 12023.

But, regional military sources had said on Friday that the summit has been suspended indefinitely for “technical reasons”.

The sources added that the meeting was originally set up to inform the organisation’s leaders about “the best options” for activating and deploying the ECOWAS standby force.

ADVERTISEMENT

This development followed the regional body's resolution to muster its standby force for possible deployment in Niger to reinstate the country's deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Fears have also grown over the safety of Bazoum whose conditions were said to be deteriorating in detention.

However, since making the declaration at its Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023, ECOWAS has yet to roll out details on the force or timetable for action, and leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, have emphasised they still want a peaceful solution.

Meanwhile, the last-minute cancellation came as thousands of pro-coup Nigeriens staged a rally near the French military base in the country on Friday.

Protesters near the base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey shouted: “Down with France, down with ECOWAS”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Niger's junta, led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, has accused France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hardline ECOWAS stance against the coup.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN will continue to partner FG on youth employment initiatives —Coordinator

UN will continue to partner FG on youth employment initiatives —Coordinator

Tinubu endorses Heritage Voyage Initiative

Tinubu endorses Heritage Voyage Initiative

Dreaded Shila Boys stab 37-year-old to death in Adamawa

Dreaded Shila Boys stab 37-year-old to death in Adamawa

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

We're ready to welcome Shaibu, Edo Labour Party delacres

We're ready to welcome Shaibu, Edo Labour Party delacres

Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to pray against fresh wars

Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to pray against fresh wars

Kaduna Gov commiserates with victims of Zaria mosque collapse

Kaduna Gov commiserates with victims of Zaria mosque collapse

ECOWAS Parliament holds extraordinary session to discuss Niger Republic

ECOWAS Parliament holds extraordinary session to discuss Niger Republic

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 strongest African military powers by country (2023)

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

Will leadership on Nigeria decide its stance between the West and Russia?

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta. [Presidency]

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta