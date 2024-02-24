ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're not the enemy - Tinubu placates junta-led nations to rejoin ECOWAS

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu said the prevalent situation in the ECOWAS region demands difficult but courageous decisions that prioritise the plight of the people.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The President made the gesture during his opening speech at an extraordinary summit on the peace, political and security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region in Abuja on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

The meeting was the first ECOWAS summit since the junta-led nations exited the regional bloc on January 28, 2024.

Frustrated by the protracted sanctions and resultant excruciating effect on their countries, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, in a joint statement, announced their immediate withdrawal from the regional economic body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three Saheel nations claimed the move was a “sovereign decision,” alleging that ECOWAS had become a threat to members.

However, Tinubu, who was elected chairman of the regional bloc in 2023, urged the aggrieved countries not to perceive ECOWAS "as the enemy."

He also called on the regional bloc to re-examine its current approach to the quest for constitutional order in the affected countries.

The Nigerian President noted that the prevalent situation in the sub-region demands difficult but courageous decisions that prioritise the plight of the people.

'Let me underscore that these challenges, though daunting, present an opportunity for ECOWAS to reaffirm its commitment to the vision of our founding fathers and the principles underpinning our commitment to peace, security, and regional integration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We must stand united in our resolve to promote economic integration, democracy, and human rights, with a view to fostering sustainable development across all our member states.

"Times like we currently face in our sub-region demand that we take difficult but courageous decisions that put the plight of our people at the centre of our deliberations.

"Democracy is nothing more than the political framework and the path to addressing the basic needs and aspirations of the people.

"This is why we must re-examine our current approach to the quest for constitutional order in four of our Member States. I therefore urge them to re-consider the decision of the three of them to exit their home and not to perceive our organization as the enemy," he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're not the enemy - Tinubu placates junta-led nations to rejoin ECOWAS

We're not the enemy - Tinubu placates junta-led nations to rejoin ECOWAS

LASG begs for patience to replace faulty elevator that killed doctor 6 months ago

LASG begs for patience to replace faulty elevator that killed doctor 6 months ago

Army recovers 1m litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers

Army recovers 1m litres of stolen crude oil in Rivers

BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso

Democracy is just a political framework, Tinubu on Niger, Mali, others' issue

Democracy is just a political framework, Tinubu on Niger, Mali, others' issue

Intimidation, harassment won’t stop me from pursuing my ambition — Shaibu

Intimidation, harassment won’t stop me from pursuing my ambition — Shaibu

ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja to discuss Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso withdrawal

ECOWAS leaders meet in Abuja to discuss Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso withdrawal

Alex Otti highlights importance of job creation in stimulating economic growth

Alex Otti highlights importance of job creation in stimulating economic growth

Declare your forex sources, CBN mandates sellers above $10,000

Declare your forex sources, CBN mandates sellers above $10,000

Pulse Sports

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing [Twitter:@Naija_PR]

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases [123rf]

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases