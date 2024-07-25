Protesters face new 'shocking' charges as Museveni preps another national address

President Yoweri Museveni has hinted at fresh criminal charges facing youths who were arrested this week for participating in the Stop Corruption March to Parliament

The charges, Museveni says will come up in the subsequent court hearings of the suspects’ cases and will “shock many.”

Over 60 people were rounded up by security forces on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and arraigned before different courts in Kampala, where they were read charges ranging from inciting violence to being “Idle and Disorderly”

President Yoweri Museveni this Thursday afternoon issued a statement addressing the arrests, emphasizing the government's stance on the demonstration and providing insights into the charges.

His statement highlighted two primary concerns regarding the demonstration: foreign funding and alleged malicious intentions among some participants.

Museveni claimed that the protest received backing from foreign sources, which he argued have historically meddled in Africa’s internal affairs through colonialism, neo-colonialism, and economic exploitation. He warned that Uganda would not succumb to such schemes, framing the protest as part of a broader attempt to destabilize the country.

"The demonstration had two bad elements," Museveni stated. "Element no.1, was funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years—slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation, etc. All those involved should know that Uganda is not a neo-colony where those shallow schemes can be deployed"

Young people arrested by police during protests in Kampala Uganda on July 23, 2024 (Source -X) Pulse Live Kenya

The second concern addressed by Museveni was the alleged harmful intentions of some demonstrators.

He indicated that some of those arrested had planned actions that could harm Ugandans, though he did not provide specific details. Museveni assured that these intentions would be revealed during court proceedings, implying that the public would be shocked by the evidence presented. He suggested that some participants might have been unaware of these plans and reiterated that they should have heeded police advice to avoid the protest.

"If it was a patriotic, anti-corruption, peaceful demonstration, co-ordinated with the Police, I would have been the first to join," Museveni noted, referencing a previous anti-corruption march that was conducted peacefully with police coordination in 2019​.

Despite the president's assurances, the arrests and subsequent charges have raised concerns among human rights organizations and civil society groups. The Uganda Law Society has confirmed that most of the arrested individuals were charged with being "Idle and Disorderly" and "Inciting Violence," charges that critics argue are often used to suppress dissent and discourage public demonstrations​

Museveni concluded his statement by warning against foreign-funded activities and urging those involved to report their funders to the Minister of State for Ethics. He also announced that he would make a broadcast next week to provide further details on the issue and the evidence against the arrested individuals.

"Our interest is to immunize Uganda against the schemes of the imperialists and their agents," Museveni declared. "The evidence in court will shock many"​

The Stop Corruption March, organized by various civil society groups and activists, aimed to protest against widespread corruption within the Ugandan Parliament

The march, scheduled for July 23, 2024, intended to bring attention to allegations of misuse of public funds and to demand greater accountability from government officials​

Below is President Museveni’s full statement

Greetings. I want to congratulate the Armed Forces and the Security Forces and the Wanainchi, for foiling or not participating in the bad demonstration that was planned for Tuesday.

That demonstration had two bad elements. Element no.1, was funding from foreign sources that are always meddling in the internal affairs of Africa for the last 600 years ─ slave trade, colonialism, neo-colonialism, genocide, economic exploitation, etc. All those involved, should know that Uganda is not a neo-colony where those shallow schemes can be deployed.

The second element, was that some of the authors and participants of the demonstrations, were planning very bad things against the people of Uganda. Those very bad things, will come out in court when those arrested are being tried. It is possible, that some of the participants, did not know of the planned foreign funding and the planned bad things. That is why, they should have listened to the police advice, not to go on with the demonstration. But they rubbished the police advice.

Otherwise, if it was a patriotic, anti-corruption, peaceful demonstration, co-ordinated with the Police, I would have been the first to join.

Indeed, in the year 2019, Nakalema organized us and we marched from the city Square through Kampala Road to Jinja Road and went to Kololo. So many people were there- Bishops, Soldiers, Wanainchi, etc. I thought that Nakalema had timed a Sunday because there was neither traffic, nor pedestrians on the road. Nakalema has now told me, that it was a Wednesday, the 4th of December, 2019, but that they had organized with the police to block traffic for some hours.

That part of Kampala is, besides, lightly populated except during the day-light hours. Nakalema can co-ordinate with the genuine anti-corruption fighters for a similar effort, especially on a Sunday. It was not correct for Nakalema to use a working day. In particular, the heavily populated suburbs of our cities – Kawempe, Bwaise, etc. should never be used for demonstration, because they will damage the little wealth creation that our people are painstakingly building up. Kololo ceremonial grounds, is being repaired now. When the work is finished, Nakalema should organize us. I will be there.

However, those being funded by foreigners, should stop and report to the Minister of State for Ethics, those that have been funding them. We shall not arrest them. In any case, we know a lot about the goings on in those groups. Our interest is to immunize Uganda against the schemes of the imperialists and their agents.

The planners of Tuesday’s demonstration, however, were not bothered with such issues. I politely advised them a few days ago, in my address to the Nation. They, obviously, thought that my advice was of no consequence. Please, Ugandans avoid these mistake makers. The evidence in court will shock many. As I said, above, the planners of these demonstrations wanted to do very bad things. The charge by the Police of “idle and disorderly”, I suspect, was used because the deployed personnel did not have all the information. This was a high-quality,intelligence-led operation. I have most of the information.

Next week, I will make a broadcast and discuss more on the issue. I praise the Lord that there was no blood-shed on Tuesday. The fight against corruption, is in my hands. I just need evidence and action will be taken.

The accounting officers are the guardians of Gov’t money, procurement and personnel (jobs, welfare).

