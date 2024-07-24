Ugandan police carry lone protester away after president's anti-protest warning

The protester was vocal about his cause, declaring, "Corruption at the parliament is at its highest peak and we are here demonstrating at the Ugandan parliament. Ugandans, it is our role to come out. Everything is corrupt and we are here demonstrating."

His words were abruptly cut short as police officers whisked him away, ignoring questions from journalists who sought his final comments.

A video of the incident shows the man being dropped into the back of a police truck with a thud before the vehicle sped away. The sound of laughter is heard as the police van leaves the scene, adding a grim layer to the already disheartening event.

Social media reactions were swift and varied. Phil Biney (@Kwaguverah) noted, "Funny enough, the people he was protesting for are the ones laughing in the background." Makavelli (@Makavelli_0) questioned, "Why are they laughing? I mean the journalists." Dakzi LeGriot (@Dakzilegriot) highlighted the tragic irony, saying, "The saddest part is at the end.😏 They were laughing at him for standing up for them.😩😩😩"

President Museveni, who has been in power for 38 years, had previously cautioned youth protesters against holding anti-corruption demonstrations, warning that they were "playing with fire."

Museveni's long tenure has been marked by controversial appointments, including his wife as the Education and Sports Minister and his son as the top commander of the military.

