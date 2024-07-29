ADVERTISEMENT
Lifetime supply of beer & other peculiar rewards Olympics champs have ever received

Denis Mwangi

The most peculiar rewards athletes have been offered in the Olympics & how Kenya compares

An Olympics logo mounted in Paris
An Olympics logo mounted in Paris

Olympic champions receive a variety of rewards from their countries, which can range from substantial cash prizes to unique and peculiar gifts.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not provide monetary rewards, but many national governments and sports organisations do, leading to a diverse array of incentives.

For the Paris 2024 Olympics, the World Athletics announced that it will be rewarding $50,000 for every gold medal won by an athlete during the event.

"The introduction of prize money for Olympic gold medallists is a pivotal moment for World Athletics and the sport of athletics as a whole, underscoring our commitment to empowering the athletes and recognising the critical role they play in the success of any Olympic Games," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe announced earlier this year.

Team Kenya during the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Team Kenya during the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

In Kenya, Gold medalists receive Sh3 million, silver medallists Sh2 million, and bronze medals Sh1 million from the government.

In this article, we look at notable rewards Olympic champions get from their countries.

Indonesia: In 2021 Tokyo Olympics, gold medalists in badminton were promised five cows, a meatball restaurant, and a new house, along with a cash prize of approximately $350,000.

Hong Kong: Gold medalists will receive around HK$6 million (over $750,000) as part of the Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

Malaysia: Athletes who win medals will be awarded foreign-made cars, with additional incentives being explored for local brands. For the 2024 games, Chinese automotive brand Chery has promised badminton gold medal winners a Tiggo 8 Pro SUV, a silver medallist an Omoda E5, and a bronze medallist a Tiggo 7 Pro.

(From left) Zhang, Yin, Stuart and Chery International executive vice-president Chen Chun Qing presenting the Tiggo 7 Pro.
(From left) Zhang, Yin, Stuart and Chery International executive vice-president Chen Chun Qing presenting the Tiggo 7 Pro.

Kazakhstan: The government grants apartments to medalists, with the size depending on the medal earned: three-room apartments for gold, two-room for silver, and one-room for bronze.

Singapore: Offers substantial cash rewards, including about $744,000 for gold medalists, S$500,000 for silver, and S$250,000 for bronze.

Saudi Arabia: Awarded karate athlete Tareg Hamedi 5 million riyals (approximately $1.33 million) for a silver medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which is among the largest payouts for an Olympic medal.

Taiwan: Gold medalists receive over $600,000 and a monthly stipend of about $4,000 for life.

Italy: Gold medalists earn €180,000, with smaller amounts for silver and bronze.

In addition to cash and property, some countries offer unusual rewards:

  • Russia: In past Olympics, gold medalists received luxury cars, apartments, and even a racehorse.
  • Germany: Medalists were once awarded a lifetime supply of beer.
  • Belarus: Winners received stockpiles of sausage, highlighting the quirky nature of some rewards.

These diverse rewards reflect the varying levels of investment in sports and the cultural significance of Olympic success across different nations.

The incentives not only aim to honour athletes but also to promote national pride and encourage future participation in sports.

