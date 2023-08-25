It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

Recall that the Abdourahamane Tchiani-led military junta ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 coup and has proposed a three-year transitional period to return the country to civilian rule.

However, ECOWAS, African Union (AU) and other global stakeholders have insisted on an immediate reinstatement of Bazoum while the sub-regional bloc imposed several economic sanctions on Niger Republic to force the hands of the coupists.

After several failed attempts to open a diplomatic window for dialogue, an ECOWAS delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar finally succeeded in meeting the Niger military leaders last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after the sub-regional body announced that troops of its standby force have been activated and may be deployed to restore democratic order in the West African country should the junta fail to adhere to their demands.

ECOWAS has, on the other hand, said military deployment would be its last resort, saying negotiations remain its priority.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Friday, August 25, 2023, ECOWAS commission president Omar Alieu Touray said, “Even now, it is not too late for the military to reconsider its action and listen to the voice of reason as the regional leaders will not condone a coup d’etat.