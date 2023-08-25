ADVERTISEMENT
It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

Nurudeen Shotayo

ECOWAS rejected the three-year power transition period proposed by the Niger junta.

President Bola Tinubu at the second ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023. [Presidency]

Recall that the Abdourahamane Tchiani-led military junta ousted democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 coup and has proposed a three-year transitional period to return the country to civilian rule.

However, ECOWAS, African Union (AU) and other global stakeholders have insisted on an immediate reinstatement of Bazoum while the sub-regional bloc imposed several economic sanctions on Niger Republic to force the hands of the coupists.

After several failed attempts to open a diplomatic window for dialogue, an ECOWAS delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar finally succeeded in meeting the Niger military leaders last weekend.

This comes after the sub-regional body announced that troops of its standby force have been activated and may be deployed to restore democratic order in the West African country should the junta fail to adhere to their demands.

ECOWAS has, on the other hand, said military deployment would be its last resort, saying negotiations remain its priority.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Friday, August 25, 2023, ECOWAS commission president Omar Alieu Touray said, “Even now, it is not too late for the military to reconsider its action and listen to the voice of reason as the regional leaders will not condone a coup d’etat.

“The real issue is the determination of the community to halt the spiral of coup d’etats in the region,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

