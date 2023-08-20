BREAKING: ECOWAS rejects Niger coupists' 3-year power transition plan

ECOWAS' position was disclosed by its Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, during an interview with the BBC on the night of Sunday, August 20, 2023.

This comes barely 24 hours after General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, announced in a televised broadcast on Saturday that the military will return power to a civilian government by 2026.

Reacting to this in the BBC interview, Musah said that General Tchiani's proposal is a ruse to engage in dialogue and diplomatic resolution.

Earlier Saturday, former Nigerian Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), led an ECOWAS delegation to Niamey, Niger capital, in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with the military leaders following threats of an imminent intervention by troops of the ECOWAS' standby force.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, who received them at the airport and led them to the presidential palace, where they also met General Tchiani and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum separately.

It was the first peace talk led by Gen Abubakar after a couple of failed attempts.

The regional body has remained adamant on its decision to deploy the military to the Niger Republic if the country's military junta failed to reinstate Bazoum.

But, Tchiani stated on Saturday night that his country does not want war but will be ready to defend itself if necessary.

