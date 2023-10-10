ADVERTISEMENT
Israeli PM Netanyahu vows Palestinian militants will face 'terrible' action

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation in Israel, the European Union and the United States.

Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on October 9, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]
Smoke rises above buildings during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on October 9, 2023 [Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images]

"What Hamas will face will be harsh and terrible," Netanyahu told officials from towns in southern Israel.

"We are only at the beginning," according to a statement.

Israeli airstrikes have pounded targets in the Gaza Strip in response to attacks launched by Hamas on Saturday that left more than 700 Israelis dead.

Another 2,400 were injured, and Hamas militants took more than 100 captive Israelis back to the Gaza Strip.

However, more than 558 people in Gaza have been killed and more than 2,800 injured in Israeli strikes, according to the Ministry of Health there.

News Agency Of Nigeria

