Hamas attack kills over 700 Israelis, worst in country's history

News Agency Of Nigeria

Israel hit back with airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, with over 400 killed there.

Hamas launched 5,000 rockets at southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7 [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images]
"I am convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Israel and in the region," he wrote on X.

The meeting is set to be both personal and online for those who cannot attend.

Saturday’s Palestinian assault killed over 700 in Israel, the worst individual civilian casualty toll in Israel’s history.

