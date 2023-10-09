ADVERTISEMENT
Israeli airstrikes kill 558 people in Gaza

News Agency Of Nigeria

Israel launched the counterattack after a major assault by the Palestinian organisation Hamas.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 7, 2023 [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]
More than 65 extra people have been counted as dead, upping the total, while more than 2,800 have been injured.

Israel launched the counterattack after a major assault by the Palestinian organisation Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

About 700 people have been killed in Israel and around 2,400 others injured in the worst civilian bloodshed in Israeli history.

More than 100 Israelis have also been taken hostage into the Gaza Strip and Hamas says four hostages were killed by the Israeli air raids.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union, the United States and Israel.

