Over 123,000 Palestinians have been displaced by Israel's revenge attacks

The Israeli army launched airstrikes after an unprecedented multi-pronged attack by the Hamas rulers of Gaza on Saturday.

Israeli forces, dispatched to the border with Gaza in southern Israel, scan the area near Ashdod on October 8, 2023 as the battle against holdout Hamas fighters continues [Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images]
The agency said that the people had fled out of fear of their safety or because their homes had been destroyed.

According to OCHA, Gaza's Ministry of Public Works and Housing has said that 159 housing units have been destroyed and 1,210 severely damaged in the Israeli campaign.

According to OCHA, the Israeli airstrikes also caused damage to water and sanitation infrastructure for more than 400,000 people, as well as several health facilities.

