Concerns rise over behaviour of Senegalese President Diomaye Faye's 2nd wife

Lynet Okumu

Concerns rise over behaviour of Bassirou Diomaye Faye's 2nd wife Absa Fall, after his inauguration as President of Senegal.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (centre), and his wives, Marie Khone Faye (left) and Absa Fall Faye (right) [VOA]
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (centre), and his wives, Marie Khone Faye (left) and Absa Fall Faye (right) [VOA]

The presence of two ladies alongside the head of state, President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, marks a significant departure from tradition in Senegal's history.

This unprecedented situation at the Palais de la République has sparked concerns and discussions among the public.

Absa Fall, the second wife of the 5th president, married President Diomaye just a month before his incarceration.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (centre), and his wives, Marie Khone Faye (left) and Absa Faye (right) [VOA]
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye (centre), and his wives, Marie Khone Faye (left) and Absa Faye (right) [VOA]

However, suspicions have emerged regarding her affiliations with celebrities from the world of showbiz.

Unlike the first lady, Marie Khone Faye, who maintains a low profile, Absa Fall, a Dakar resident with a background in France, is more active on social media platforms.

Her presence on platforms like Snapchat and her connections in the entertainment industry have raised eyebrows among some observers.

On social media, patriots have voiced their concerns about Absa Fall's involvement in the showbiz world.

They emphasised the importance of having a second lady who embodies discretion and self-effacement, preserving the image of her husband and the integrity of the Pastef project.

Some influencers have even shared photos with Absa Fall on Snapchat, highlighting their close relationship with the second lady, a proximity that has unsettled many.

In response to the public's concerns, there have been calls for Absa Fall to adjust her behavior and align more closely with the expectations of the Senegalese people.

The emphasis on discretion and self-effacement underscores the importance of maintaining the dignity and prestige of the presidential office.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, aged 44, made history as Senegal's youngest-ever president, inaugurated on Tuesday after his release from jail, where he had been detained as a political prisoner.

In his swearing-in ceremony, attended by his two wives, the former tax inspector vowed to combat corruption and address youth unemployment in the country.

"The election results reflect a profound desire for change. Senegal will emerge as a nation of hope, characterised by peace, an independent judiciary, and a strengthened democracy," Faye said.

Faye's release from prison occurred less than two weeks before the elections held in March, following a political amnesty declared by outgoing President Macky Sall. This also marks Faye's inaugural foray into elected office.

