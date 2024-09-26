ADVERTISEMENT
34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

Bayo Wahab

A Gofundme campaign has been set up for the deceased’s partner, Dane, and their five children.

Alice Webb 34, died on Monday just hours after having the procedure. [Daily Mail]
Alice Webb 34, died on Monday just hours after having the procedure. [Daily Mail]

The 34-year-old woman died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on Monday, September 23, 2024, after the surgery.

According to Daily Mail, two people including one of the surgeons who carried out the surgery have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The deceased was an advanced aesthetic practitioner at Crystal Clear in Wotton-under-Edge, a market town in Gloucestershire, Daily Mail reports.

In an interview with the BBC, Ashton Collins, the Co-Founder and Director of Save Face, a national register of accredited practitioners who offer non-surgical cosmetic treatments, confirmed Webb’s death was the “first case of a death caused by a non-surgical BBL in the UK.”

In seeking support for the bereaved, Webb’s friend, Abigail Irwin has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise £3,000 for her family.

Alice Webb died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after falling unwell. [Metro/Facebook]
Alice Webb died at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after falling unwell. [Metro/Facebook]

In a statement announcing the campaign, Irwin said she’s seeking financial support for the deceased’s partner, Dane, and their five children whose names were given as ‘Delsie 15, Preete 13, Gracie 12, Nylie 10, Clarie 7.

“I am hoping to raise as many funds as we can to support Dane, the partner of Alice and their five beautiful children at this very difficult sad time.

“Alice passed away Monday evening after having the BBL treatment which has gone wrong.

“Alice joined the beauty & Aesthetics industry two years ago and she has been smashing it, doing amazing.

“She cared about her clients, she would always check in to see if they were OK, Alice was a beautiful person inside and out and I feel very lucky to have known her and to have spent time with her in our salon.

“Alice would ask for advice all the time and ask to check if there was anything more she could do to improve her skills but she was just a pure natural and never needed my help but always wanting to be the best at her job and that she was,” the campaign statement reads.

ALSO READ:10 things you must consider before undergoing BBL surgery

The police said specially trained officers are currently taking care of Webbs’ family and that an investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team has already commenced.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria specialising in politics, relations, special reports, development, and investigative journalism.

