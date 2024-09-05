5 questions to ask your doctor before getting a BBL

This procedure has gained significant popularity in recent years, with many celebrities and influencers opting for it.

However, it is also a high-risk surgery, and if not done correctly, it can lead to serious complications or even death.

That's why it's essential to ask the right questions when meeting with your cosmetic surgeon.

Here are five questions to ask before your BBL surgery:

1. "Can I see your qualifications?"

You definitely don’t want an unqualified surgeon performing your BBL. Ensure the surgeon is board-certified.

Asking about their qualifications and certifications helps determine their expertise and experience in performing this high-risk surgery since your surgeon needs to have the proper credentials and skills to safely carry out the procedure.

2. "Can I see the before and after photos of past patients?"

A surgeon’s portfolio, including before-and-after photos of patients they’ve worked on, can give you a clear idea of their skill and expertise. Reviewing these images will help you visualise the possible results of your own BBL.

3. "Am I a good candidate for a BBL?"

It’s important to know if you’re the right candidate for this procedure due to the high risks associated with BBL.

Ideal candidates are typically those who are unhappy with the shape of their buttocks and may be of normal or slightly overweight body types, with unwanted fat in areas like the lower back, stomach, thighs, or hips.

You should also have good skin elasticity.

If you're not a suitable candidate, your surgeon should advise against the procedure.

4. "What’s the recovery process like?"

There is a lot of after-surgery care after BBL. Ask about it to determine if you can handle it.

After surgery, patients are usually advised to wear compression garments to reduce swelling and to avoid putting weight on the buttocks by laying on their stomachs.

Although, most patients can return to work six to eight weeks after surgery.

Following your surgeon’s post-operative instructions is essential to avoid complications and ensure a smooth recovery.

5. "What are the risks and complications?"

Every surgery comes with risks and potential complications.

Your surgeon should be able to discuss whether the risks associated with a BBL are minimal or significant in your specific case based on your health history.