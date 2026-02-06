AfriMillions launches ₦1Billion Weekly Progressive Lottery with Live Draw on Wazobia Max Tv

#FeaturedPost

AfriMillions has officially ushered in a new era for Nigeria’s digital lottery landscape with the successful first broadcast of its historic ₦1 Billion Mega Jackpot Draw. The landmark event, which aired on Wazobia Max TV and a unique radio simulcast, combined high-stakes entertainment with unprecedented transparency and regulatory rigor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hosted by the charismatic Mannie Essien, the inaugural live draw was conducted under the watchful eye of industry regulators. The presence of Mr. Bashir Abiola Are, CEO of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, served as a testament to the platform's commitment to credibility and full compliance with national gaming laws.



The results & the draw procedure will be independently verified by certified independent observers, ensuring that all operational guidelines are strictly followed.

A Digital-First Future for African Gaming

More than just a lottery, AfriMillions is a mobile-first platform designed to meet the needs of the modern African player. By blending digital convenience with social impact, the platform offers a secure environment where transparency is the priority.



“This event isn't just about the jackpot; it’s about building public trust through live, verified broadcasts,” the company stated. Beyond the weekly ₦1 Billion draw, AfriMillions maintains an active community through daily games and interactive social media engagement.

Advertisement

Advertisement