Sanusi's reinstatement closes in as Kano Assembly abolishes 5 Emirates

Segun Adeyemi

The amendment of the Emirate law imminently opens the door for Sanusi's reinstatement as the true royalty to Kano's throne.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]

According to Leadership, this decision followed discussions during a plenary session on Thursday, May 23, which Speaker Hon. Ismail Falgore chaired.

The Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Bill was debated and passed after successfully going through its second and third readings in the House.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Alhaji Muhammad Bello Butu stated that repealing the law would restore Kano's former prestige, emphasising that splitting the Kano Emirate into five parts has diminished the state's influence and dignity on a national scale.

Majority Leader Lawan Dala added that the emirate council was a guardian of cultural heritage, which disrupted the establishment of additional emirates.

He argued that it is necessary to return to Kano's historical roots with a single emirate, one people, and one state.

According to Daily Trust, on December 5, 2019, former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje approved the law introducing five new emirates.

The ex-governor endorsed subsequent amendments to the law on October 14, 2020, and April 11, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law delineated five emirates: Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye.

The Kano and Karaye emirates were granted authority over eight local government areas, while the Bichi and Gaya emirates were assigned nine local government areas each. The Rano Emirate was given jurisdiction over ten of the state's 44 local councils.

After Emir Muhammadu Sanusi was removed from his position as council chairman on March 9, 2020, the law was changed to state: "The chairman of the council shall be the emir of Kano Emirate."

Section 12 allows the governor to classify the emir's office as first, second, or third class with the assembly's consent.

Speaking anonymously, a high-ranking member of the assembly asserted that the assembly had the authority to amend the law regardless of any opposition.

Meanwhile, the amendment of this law imminently opens the door for Sanusi's reinstatement as the true royalty to Kano's throne.

It is believed that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a prominent figure in Kano politics and a rival of Ganduje, is advocating for Sanusi's return to his position.

Kwankwaso had previously stated his intention to review the law that led to Sanusi's removal.

However, sources indicate that Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling APC, is against Sanusi's reinstatement and may leverage his connection with President Bola Tinubu to prevent it.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

