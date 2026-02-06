New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Listen to Featuring Omah Lay, Shoday

Here are 10 songs you should check out featuring some of the best releases this week.

With 2026 getting into its second month, activities are getting heated in Nigerian music as more stars are beginning to announce their intentions of kicking off the year on a strong note. This week, we are treated to a collection of releases that includes superstars staking a claim for the charts and emerging stars aiming for the mainstream.

Omah Lay continues to build momentum for his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Clarity of Mind’. Shoday is cashing in on his 2025 run with the release of a new album. Veteran rapper Illbliss returns with an authoritative new track, while fast-rising star Muyeez releases a new song that captures his intention to own the year.



Here are 10 songs you should check out this week.

Omah Lay - Don’t Love Me

On ‘Don’t Love Me,’ Omah Lay leans into vulnerability and emotional detachment with striking honesty. Floating over elastic basslines, shadowy synths, and hypnotic percussion, he explores the tension between desire and self-protection, delivering one of his most revealing refrains to date: “Don’t love me. Just make love.”



It’s a line that captures the song’s core, a plea for intimacy without expectation, connection without emotional weight.

Shoday - OBT feat Bhadboi OML

Shoday is shaping the intersection of mainstream and street with his industrious melodies, which meet listeners at their point of comfort. On ‘OBT,’ he taps street prophet Bhadboi OML for a tune that declares the desire for a better life that unites the street.

King Promise - That Way feat Mr Eazi

King Promise and Mr Eazi are friends whose illustrious careers document the evolution of Afrobeats across its core stations of Ghana, Nigeria, and the diaspora. The hitmakers unite on this Afropop earworm that rides on a stunning sample of Backstreet Boys' classic record ‘I Want It That Way’.

Muyeez - 17

Muyeez broke into the scene as a fresh face, 17 years old with a talent for crafting sticky melodies. Two years later, he’s now a familiar name in Nigerian mainstream, where he’s taking space as one of the stars shaping street pop. His latest single, ‘17,’ sees him revisit his journey so far with the mindset of a star with unflinching belief in his ability.

Illbliss - Kpowai

Illbliss has spent nearly two decades shaping Nigerian hip-hop. Known for blending English and Igbo, he has built a career rooted in language, street sense, and discipline.



On ‘Kpowai,’ Illbliss speaks from a place of authority. The song reads like a statement on survival, identity, and staying power. He reflects on a life built through trade, craft, and principles, positioning himself as someone shaped by work rather than hype.

Erigga - Pour The World Spit

Growing up in Warri, Erigga learned how to turn pressure into perspective. His early life shaped his writing and sharpened his instinct for observation and survival. On ‘Pour The World Spit,’ Erigga returns to the space where his name was built. The song is blunt and unguarded, driven by memory rather than trends. He raps with the urgency of someone who has seen enough to speak plainly, pulling from resentment, lessons learned, and a steady sense of self. The writing feels lived-in, shaped by time rather than performance.

Ayanfe Viral - Yara

Ayanfe Viral has always made music that feels close to real life with a style that combines his everyday reality with street confidence and heartfelt emotions that let his personality shine.

On his new single, ‘YARA,’ Ayanfe Viral leans into romance without losing his edge. The song captures that feeling of being admired by many, yet choosing to stay locked in with one special person. He moves between confidence and affection with ease, making it clear that while attention comes naturally, his focus is fixed on his Yara.

DJ Tunez - Stingy feat Daecolm, Kemuel, Khaid

International DJ Tunez recruits Afrobeats sensations Khaid and Kemuel with Afropolitan star Daecolm for this blend of captivating African percussions with sensual Flamenco guitar, and Salsa rhythm for a genre blending records that beckons lovers to the dance floor.

Rybeena - Realize

Rybeena possesses one of the finest melodies in Nigerian pop music. There’s never a shortage of words when it comes to declaring his feelings and describing his lover. On ‘Realize’, he taps the versatile Street pop star Bhad Boi OML to send a word to his lover through infectious melodies over measured beats.

