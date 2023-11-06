We have ended our quest - Peter Obi speaks on Supreme Court's decision

The apex court, a few weeks ago, dismissed the appeals of Obi, who contested under the Labour Party (LP) banner, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart Atiku Abubakar. The dismissed appeals challenged Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Despite the setback, Obi, alongside his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, pledged to persist in their pursuit of hope for all Nigerians.

He affirmed, "Datti and I may have ended our quest but this is just the beginning of our quest for hope for the common Nigerian."

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a world press conference held at the LP National Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, ovember 06, 2023, Obi accused the Supreme Court of disregarding crucial evidence, further eroding the people's confidence in the nation's judiciary.

Obi lamented the Supreme Court's handling of the allegations of forgery and identity theft against President Bola Tinubu, statingthat such indifference would negatively impact Nigerians.

He expressed his concerns, stating, "The Supreme Court abandoned its responsibility as a court of law. The court decision contravenes the overwhelming evidence of election rigging, the false calm of technical glitches, as well as matters of forgery and identity theft as been brought to light."

Obi characterised these allegations as weighty and asserted that they should not have been treated lightly.

He criticised the court for transferring a substantial moral burden from the courtroom to the nation's conscience, with democracy becoming the victim of this legal spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT