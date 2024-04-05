New electricity tariff may trigger security threats - Northern Elders to Tinubu

On Thursday, April 4, the group stated that the decision might lead to security threats.

They condemned the increase as a hasty move that demonstrates scant consideration for the well-being of Nigerians.

In a statement by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, the pan-northern group acknowledged the severe consequences of the substantial hike in electricity tariffs.

They emphasised that this increase would disproportionately affect the disadvantaged population, widening the socioeconomic disparity between the affluent and the impoverished.

The group highlighted the implications of the new tariff structure, indicating a substantial burden on the average Nigerian in meeting their daily electricity needs.

As quoted by Daily Trust, the group said, “The decision to implement these tariffs without considering the impact on the average citizen is not only callous but also short-sighted.

“The resulting consequences could potentially lead to internal security threats as the disparity between the haves and the have-nots becomes more pronounced.

“The NEF strongly believes that this decision was made without carefully considering the economic realities faced by the majority of Nigerians, and it highlights the government’s lack of empathy towards its citizens.”

NEF accuses FG of exploitation

The NEF labelled the move as exploitation rather than assistance to the people. They argued that such actions demonstrate a severe detachment between the government and its citizens, revealing a lack of concern for their welfare and a breach of trust.

They urged the government to reverse this decision and emphasised the pressing economic hardships most Nigerians face.