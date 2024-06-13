Speaker Abass commended over Police Act Amendment Bill

The leader of the green chamber was given this positive appraisal by the National Democratic Front (NDF).

In a statement issued by its Secretary General, Dr Abdulkadir Musa, the organisation also praised Hon. Abubakar Yalleman, Chairman of the Police Affairs Committee, for his commitment to tackling security issues nationwide.

“We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and commendation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Yalleman, for their landmark consideration of the Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act 2020,” Musa said.

Recall that the Police Act Amendment Bill recently passed a second reading in the House of Representatives.

Among other things, it seeks to review the service years of police personnel to improve the experience and expertise of the police workforce, retain experienced personnel, reduce the cost of training and recruiting new officers, improve morale performance and job satisfaction, and address the shortage of experienced police personnel.

Musa characterised the new law as appropriate for enhancing a stronger, more attentive, and citizen-oriented police system.

He emphasised that the changes will not just make the Nigerian Police Force more effective and efficient but also elevate the overall performance of its personnel.

“This amendment bill, which seeks to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Nigerian Police Force, is a significant milestone in the quest for a more robust, responsive, and people-friendly policing system in Nigeria.