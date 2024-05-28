ADVERTISEMENT
Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

Segun Adeyemi

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced Ningi’s unconditional recall after a brief plea by some lawmakers.

Suspended Senator Abdul Ningi believes the Senate silenced him. [Channels TV]
In an interview with the BBC, Ningi said projects worth ₦3.7 trillion were untraceable in the 2024 budget.

The allegation triggered a backlash as Nigerians raised many questions for the lawmakers.

The process to reinstate Ningi was set in motion by a motion from Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Abba Moro, who expressed regret on behalf of Ningi.

Sen. Moro committed to taking full responsibility for Ningi’s previous actions, acknowledging the seriousness of the suspension.

Ningi’s behaviour was closely examined and debated during the suspension within the Senate.

According to Channels TV, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced Ningi’s unconditional recall after a brief plea by some lawmakers.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio highlighted Ningi’s valuable contributions and emphasised that the decision to reinstate him was made without regard to religious or ethnic considerations.

“Nigerians are bashing the Senate. Many Nigerians will never in future come back to respect this chamber. The integrity of this chamber has been totally damaged, and we wanted you to repair it with your speech,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

