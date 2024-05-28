Abdul Ningi: Senate pardons lawmaker suspended over budget padding allegation

In an interview with the BBC, Ningi said projects worth ₦3.7 trillion were untraceable in the 2024 budget.

The allegation triggered a backlash as Nigerians raised many questions for the lawmakers.

The process to reinstate Ningi was set in motion by a motion from Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Abba Moro, who expressed regret on behalf of Ningi.

Sen. Moro committed to taking full responsibility for Ningi’s previous actions, acknowledging the seriousness of the suspension.

Ningi’s behaviour was closely examined and debated during the suspension within the Senate.

According to Channels TV, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced Ningi’s unconditional recall after a brief plea by some lawmakers.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio highlighted Ningi’s valuable contributions and emphasised that the decision to reinstate him was made without regard to religious or ethnic considerations.