‘Yahaya Bello is the best', Christian group wants Kogi governor to succeed Buhari

The group said their choice of the 46-year-old governor of Kogi state aligns with the recent comment of the former Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida that the next president should be in his 60s.

The group said this on Saturday, August 7, 2021, during the opening of its two-day national retreat titled: Kingdom Dimension: Effective Leadership and Governance”.

Speaking during ythe retreat, the covenner of the event, Faith Eches said Bello fits perfectly to become the next president of the country because of his leadership stride in Kogi state.

He said, “Today marks the epoch in the history of our nation, Nigeria, where the youth should come to the fore and master the destiny of Nigeria.

“Our very own person in the 21st century, who boldly challenges the conventional tides and customary patterns of method and procedures of doing politics in Nigeria, is Gov. Yahaya Adoza Bello of Kogi.

“We the youth of this country, under the umbrella of Christian Youth Leadership Network, represented from across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT are saying Yahaya Bello is the best.

“We gladly, confidently and most assuredly bestow upon Gov. Yahaya Bello our choice of endorsement as the next President of Nigeria come 2023, by the special grace of God.

“The only right choice of President that can actualise the collective dreams of Nigerians in the face of our crucial realities is a sincere Nigerian, a compassionate leader and a passionate goal-getter. That is what we need as a people.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello is a Nigerian, a willing citizen and a servant of the people, who would rather not be served, but rather serve the country.”

Recall that a group of youths, the Bello North Central Youths Support Group (BENCYSG), recently threatened to sue Governor Bello if he fails to join the 2023 presidential race.