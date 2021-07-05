Youths threaten to sue Yahaya Bello if he fails to run for President in 2023

It also pledged to obtain the nomination form for the governor.

The group said that Bello was the only qualified presidential material from the North Central capable of uniting the country.

It maintained that it remained resolute and firm to mobilising youths and eligible voters in the sub region and beyond in support of Bello for 2023.

“We, youths from North Central have already sent our pre-action notice to Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“In an event he dare succumb to any pressure to withdraw (God forbid) from the race, we will ask our team of lawyers to sue him.

“This is because he is the only one that is capable of delivering the desired change and uniting the country for progress owing to his track records.

“Fundamentally, the regionalism and zoning system favours Bello more than any other contender,” it said.