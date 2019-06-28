Governor Yahaya Bello has promised to improve upon his present performance if re-elected for a second term in office.

Speaking at the at a stakeholders meeting of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), in Lokoja on Thursday, June 27, 2019, also appealed to the people of the state not to lose hope in his administration.

According to him, the recent reconciliation of the two factions of the party in the state is a pointer to a better tomorrow for the state.

Bello said his outstanding achievement was in the area of security where he said he was able to banish armed robbery, kidnapping and thuggery from the state.

“I confronted these ugly incidents headlong, and today the story has changed. We were able to institute infrastructure and integration of people into the administration that has been operating without sentiment,” he said.

He called on party members to remain committed and dedicated to its ideals, saying that this was the only way for it to emerge victorious in the coming governorship election.

Two serving governors, Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi state and Mala Bunni of Yobe State were in attendance. The immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, was also present.

Speaking in behalf of the visitors, Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of APC governors forum, commended members for their efforts which made President Muhammadu Buhari to win the presidential election in the state by a wide margin.

He urged them to sustain their passion and love for the party, saying that they should ensure the victory of the party’s candidate in the Nov. 16 governorship election holding in the state.

Meanwhile, Mona Mustapha Audu, son of late Abubakar Audu, says APC would lose Kogi State if Yahaya Bello gets the party’s ticket.