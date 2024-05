He stated that 2024 is the worst year in Nigeria's history, noting that Nigerians have never been plunged into poverty this bad before.

Ibe said, "This is the worst year for Nigerians; It has never been this bad. The government is creating audio jobs. People are suffering; Poverty is rife, there's real hunger on force working all over the place."

He also lamented that the security of lives and properties is not guaranteed, reiterating that Nigerians have no hope.

Atiku's aide labelled Tinubu's government as one built on propaganda and fake news, calling its policies a " flip-flop."

He recounted that there had been instances when the Tinubu administration fed Nigerians with fake news and propaganda.

Ibe said, "They announced investments, 600 million MEARSK. It turns out to be fake news. For a government that is trying to curb fake news to turn around to be the ones who are the purveyors of the fake news.

"We've hard that when they travelled to Doha, there was a breach of protocol. The minister of foreign affairs was number three on the line during the welcome party when they were being welcomed. The President's two sons were number one and two. It has never happened not even under Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

"They traveled to Dubai, came back, and announced that they had lifted the ban on visas and Emirate flights into Nigeria. It was false, fake news."