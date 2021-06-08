PDP lawmakers clash with Gbajabiamila, walk out of chamber over Buhari's suspension of Twitter

The Federal Government last week announced the indefinite suspension of the American microblogging and social networking service because it was being used for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.

Many critics, including foreign governments, have strongly opposed the suspension as a violation of the rights of Nigerians, but the Buhari-led government has doubled down on its position.

In his opening speech during plenary on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the legislature must ensure that due process of law was followed by the Federal Government.

The leadership of the House mandated the House Committees on Communication, Justice, Information and Culture, and National Security and Intelligence to immediately commence an investigation into the suspension, and report back in 10 days.

Later during plenary, Honourable Kingsley Chinda, raised a point of order to demand immediate reversal of the suspension

He said the 10-day mandate was too long as the breach of the rights of Nigerians would continue in that time.

"We should urge the executive arm, in the interim, to reverse this order, pending the outcome of our interaction," he said.

Gbajabiamila ruled him out of order, noting the matter had been concluded, and that his request would affect the mandate already passed to the investigative committees already set up.

Chinda refused to immediately comply with directives from the Speaker and some of his colleagues to sit down.

He then proceeded to walk out of the green chamber with over a dozen other PDP lawmakers, while plenary continued in their absence.

Gbajabiamila later implied that the walkout was pre-planned, but that he was glad not all the PDP lawmakers joined in what he said was a scheme to undermine his leadership.