Tunde Bakare congratulates ex-VP, Atiku Abubakar

news

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has congratulated Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Atiku was elected as the PDP flag-bearer during the party’s national convention which held in Rivers on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7, 2018.

According to Daily Post, Bakare said the former Vice-President’s emergence means that the 2019 presidential election will be tough.

The vocal pastor also said that Atiku has the exposure and acceptance, just like President Buhari.

He said “I congratulate him (Abubakar), he makes the issue in 2019 more robust.

“It is not going an eaglet versus an eagle but an eagle versus eagle: an old eagle versus new eagle and probably both of them old eagles.

“I wish president Muhammadu Buhari the best in 2019.

“He has the power of incumbency and he will do his best to win the election, but Atiku is not going to take No for an answer when the two forces collide in the election.

“I can’t say Atiku will win or lose. You see, I am not advocating for him. Among all the aspirants who contested the PDP’s ticket with him, he is perhaps the most cosmopolitan,he is a Wazobia man.

“He was Vice-President for eight years, and he inherited something from late Yaradua that he had held on to so effectively.

ALSO READ: Buhari's aide reacts to Atiku's emergence as PDP's candidate

“He has been a businessman with a business acumen and he has the exposure.

“But you see, that is not what qualifies you to win. A lot comes into play, so again, I can not say whether he will win or lose.”

Dogara congratulates Atiku

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has also congratulated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Dogara called on Atiku to unite other presidential aspirants and work w ith them to ensure that PDP wins in 2019.