Valentine’s, Galentine’s or Me-Time? Here Are Feel-Good Ways to Celebrate

#FeaturedPost

Valentine’s Day is no longer one-size-fits-all. Some people are booking candlelit dinners. Others are booking spa days. And a lot of women are choosing Galentine’s - good food, great company and zero pressure. Whatever your plan, the goal is simple: enjoy the moment and get more value while you’re at it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This curated list features exclusive Valentine’s and Galentine’s offers available at select partner locations when you pay with a Visa Premium card. Here’s how to do Valentine’s season properly.

1. Gifts that feel considered (not last-minute)

If you’re saying “I remembered” without saying a word, start with something timeless. Swarovski adds sparkle with 15% off jewellery, while Montblanc offers refined accessories at 10% off. For fashion and fine jewellery that works for romantic gifting or Galentine swaps, Polo Avenue (up to 15% off) and Polo Fine Jewellery (up to 10% off) keep it classy and intentional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Date night or girls’ night, but make it sweet

Some nights are about romance. Others are about laughter and shared plates. At VICI Lagos, RSVP Lagos and SLoW , dining comes with a complimentary dessert, perfect for date nights and Galentine dinners. Add wine to the mix at The Winebar by Lakowe Lakes, where you enjoy 10% off and even more reasons to stay longer.

3. Galentine’s Day, but softer

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many women, Valentine’s looks a lot like rest, pampering and good conversation. Spa and beauty experiences at Beyond Beautiful Spa Abuja, GingerBlu Spa by Ogeyi’s Place, ORÍKÌ, The Nail Bar and Oasis Medspa come with up to 10% off. Perfect for spa days with friends or solo resets that feel deserved.

4. Escape plans for couples and best friends

Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a girls’ weekend, changing scenery always hits. Lakowe Lakes Resort offers 20% off accommodation for quiet, nature-filled breaks, while La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort gives 10% off beachside stays made for memories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Flowers, beauty and finishing touches

No Valentine’s or Galentine’s plan is complete without details. Fresh arrangements from Regal Flowers, Floral Hub and Petals and More come with 10% off. Add style from Iro Lagos (5% off) or beauty essentials from Amali Cosmetics (10% off) and call it a well-played season. Romantic, solo or spent laughing with your girls, Valentine’s season is really about celebrating the moments that make you feel seen, relaxed and happy — however you choose to mark the day.