news

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has congratulated former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar following his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Abubakar scored 1,532 votes and was declared the winner of the PDP primaries which held in Rivers state by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led convention committee.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan and obtained from the Speaker’s website, Dogara called on Atiku to unite other presidential aspirants.

The Speaker also expressed hope that the PDP will win the 2019 elections and break the chain of bad leadership in the country.

He said “One would not be entirely wrong if we say that the problem of Nigeria, or the bane of development of this country is bad leadership. Not even the challenge of infrastructure, not the bloodletting we are witnessing in different parts of Nigeria from Zamfara, down to the middle-belt states of Taraba, Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Adamawa and the rest and sundry acts of kidnapping across this country.

“Of course, we have the problem of infrastructure. Those of us delegates who traveled by road from our various states down to Port Harcourt for this exercise will bear an ample testimony to the fact that we are living in a country with decayed infrastructure.

Obviously, the biggest challenge of them all is leadership. If we have the right leadership, education will not be a problem, infrastructure will not be a problem, getting or inspiring our citizens to live in peace will not be a problem.

“With the right leadership, Nigeria will be the pride of not only the black man, but of the entire world and that is the responsibilty that has fallen on the shoulders of the PDP delegates that we have here today. This is the responsibility that has been outsourced to us by our different citizens from across the states.

ALSO READ:

“Come February 2019, PDP will lead Nigeria to the transformation that we so dearly desire as citizens of this dear country.”

Dogara also commended other presidential aspirants for accepting the outcomes of the PDP primaries.

The Speaker also said that their involvement is the foundation that will lead the party to victory in the presidential elections.