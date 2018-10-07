news

Lauretta Onochie, the new media aide to President Buhari has reacted to the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku was declared the winner of the PDP presidential primaries on Sunday, October 7, 2018, after getting 1,532 votes.

Onochie, in a post which he published on social media, said that Atiku’s emergence has made the work easier for the APC.

She said “Alh. Atiku Abubakar outspends Saraki, Tambuwal and others. Wins the PDP Presidential Ticket for 2019.

“Congratulations Alh. Atiku Abubakar. You have outspent the rest. You have a new toy. But believe it, its only a dream. You ran away from facing President Buhari in a Primary, now you'll meet him at the Presidential elections. Ntor!

“14.8 million people made President Buhari their candidate. 1532 people made Atiku their candidate.

“Bearing in mind that you can't go to America to represent us at the United Nation, nor meet with Nigerians in America, our job is made easy.

“Say Baba Buhari. 2019 is settled.”