BREAKING: Tribunal upholds Lawal's victory over Matawalle in Zamfara election

Governor Lawal's path to victory began on March 18, 2023, when he secured a decisive win over the incumbent Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

Sulaiman Bala Idris, the spokesperson for Governor Lawal, delivered the news in a statement released on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Gusau. He underscored that the tribunal's ruling echoes the collective will and determination of the people of Zamfara.

Idris stated, "Just moments ago, the Zamfara Governorship election tribunal, sitting in Sokoto, affirmed Dauda Lawal as the winner of the March 18, 2023, Governorship election. This decision, rather than surprising, simply reiterates the united choice made by the unwavering people of Zamfara."

