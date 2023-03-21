Matawalle loses seat as PDP's Dauda Lawal wins Zamfara governorship election
Lawal won the election with a total of 377,726 votes
Lawal won the election with a total of 377,726 votes, defeating Matawalle the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 311,976.
Prof. Kassimu Shehu, the INEC Returning Officer, said, “I Prof. Kassimu Shehu of the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, certify that I am INEC Returning Officer for Zamfara State.
“That Dr. Lawal Dauda of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is declared winner and returned elected.”
