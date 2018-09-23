Pulse.ng logo
To avoid trouble, declare Adeleke winner – PDP tells INEC

To avoid trouble, declare Adeleke winner – PDP tells INEC

This was made known in a statement by the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus.

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the outcome of the Osun governorship election.

The PDP called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke the winner to avoid crisis.

This was made known in a statement by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus.

Secondus said that the PDP will accept nothing less than a victory from Osun.

The PDP chairman also accused INEC of working to benefit their pay masters, adding that the electoral body should be held responsible for any crisis.

INEC declares Osun election inconclusive

INEC, on Sunday, September, 23, 2018, declared the Osun governorship election as inconclusive.

The electoral body also said that the rerun of the election in the affected polling units will take place on September 27, 2018.

The Osun governorship election was declared inconclusive due to reported irregularities in several local governments.

PDP won

Secondus also accused INEC of taking instructions from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chairman claimed that its candidate won the Osun governorship election.

According to Daily Post, said “What other evidence do the democratic watchers and security agencies need to establish obvious bias from INEC when the commission’s administrative officer caught destroying result sheets in Ayedade local Government area where over a thousand votes belonging to PDP were removed confirmed acting on the instruction of his superior officer?

ALSO READ: INEC official arrested for destroying result sheets

“What will President Buhari be telling democratic world at the UN when back home he has brutalized all agents of democracy and has been unable to conduct a simple state bye election?”

Senate President Bukola Saraki had earlier called on INEC to understand that the Osun governorship election is a test of democracy.

The Senate President also told INEC that Nigerians are monitoring the results of the election closely.

