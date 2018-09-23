INEC official arrested for destroying result sheets in Osun

news

A staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Salawu Mutiu Kolawole has been arrested for destroying result sheets.

According to Punch, Kolawole was nabbed by party agents at Ayedaade Local Government area of Osun state.

Dele Adeleke, the younger brother to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Osun governorship election, Ademola Adeleke had earlier raised an alarm.

He rejected the result from Ayedaade Local Government Area (LGA).

Daily Trust reports that he said “the result recorded and pasted on the wall at Ayedaade local government collection center was different from the one presented at the INEC office in Osogbo.”

My boss sent me

The INEC staff also said “An Electoral Officer, Mrs Aderinoye, in Ayedaade council, called me and asked me to go to the council and tear the result sheet.

“Before I could ask her why I had to go and do it, she hung up. I approached another EO, Mr Oladunjoye and told him what my boss said. I went there to tear it but while doing it, two party agents met me there and arrested me.

“They brought me to INEC office after arresting me. I am not a party agent but a staff of INEC. My phone was taken from me by policemen at the gate who ushered me into the premises.”