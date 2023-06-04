The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu to meet opposition lawmakers-elect Monday over 10th NASS leadership

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu may have decided to get directly involved in the politics of the 10th National Assembly as elections into principal offices draw near.

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]
President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Opposition Senators-elect and House of Representatives members-elect are expected to meet at separate times with Tinubu at the State House in Abuja between 3 pm and 5 pm on Monday, June 5, 2023.

The President's notice of invitation, dated June 3, 2023, was signed by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar, on behalf of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to the notice, opposition senators-elect are billed to meet with Tinubu by 3 pm, while opposition House of Representatives members-elect will gather at the same venue to engage the President by 5 pm.

The invitation read, “I write to inform you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will hold a meeting with members of the opposition Senators-elect and opposition House of Representatives members-elect in the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, 5th June 2023 at 1500 hours and 1700 hours respectively.

“In this regard, you are kindly requested to inform all concerned members to attend and forward their list early enough for security clearance. Please, accept the assurances of the President’s highest consideration.

President Bola Tinubu with Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and Hon. Benjamin Kalu the duo endorsed by the APC for House Speakership and Deputy Speakership. [Twitter:@NgrPresGCFR]
President Bola Tinubu with Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and Hon. Benjamin Kalu the duo endorsed by the APC for House Speakership and Deputy Speakership. [Twitter:@NgrPresGCFR] Pulse Nigeria

Though the agenda of the meeting was not divulged, it was gathered that the leadership of the 10th National Assembly as well as the need to ensure a harmonious executive-legislative relationship will be placed on the front burner.

It'd be recalled that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned and endorsed candidates for the position of Senate president and Speaker of the House of Representatives, a decision that continues to cause serious division in the party.

The zoning arrangement for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly as approved by the National Working Committee of the party put Godswill Akpabio (Akwa-Ibom/South-South) as President of the Senate; Jibrin Barau (Kano/North-West) for Deputy President of the Senate; Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West) for Speaker; and Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East) for Deputy Speaker.

However, several aspirants for the principal national assembly positions have kicked against the party's proposed zoning arrangement, vowing to go ahead and contest against the pasty's endorsed candidates.

